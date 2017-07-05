Live Test Cricket

Accessibility Links
Review
by
James Gill
After Champions Trophy disappointment and T20 hit-outs, it’s time to rediscover the Test cricket mindset. International fixtures come thick and fast these days, but Joe Root’s England will need to settle quickly into the rhythms of a four Test series against the second best Test side in the world.
Thankfully for those of us who’ve been pining for the red ball throughout the barrage of limited overs cricket, this is the beginning of a long stretch of Test cricket. England’s series against South Africa is closely followed by three Tests against the West Indies, finishing on 11th September. Then it’s less than two months until England set off on an away Ashes tour. A punishing schedule? Perhaps. But summer wouldn’t be the same without it.
Summary
England v South Africa. Coverage of the opening day's play in the First Test, which takes place at Lord's.
Sport
Full Episode Guide
Jonathan Agnew on Test Match Special and his "leg over" meltdown
Aggers has been a TMS legend ever since he made the funniest sporting blooper of all time…
TMS commentator Henry Blofeld: my voice would be "disadvantage" if I were starting today
Live cricket returns to BBC TV for the first time in 21 years
Legendary cricket commentator Henry "Blowers" Blofeld is hanging up his microphone
How cricket could field a TV comeback
Freddie Flintoff: "When I was playing cricket I spent a lot of time living up to a personality... now I can be myself"
Sport
How much is too much cricket for England's Test side?
Nasser Hussain: Ben Stokes will return stronger than ever after England's Twenty20 heartbreak
