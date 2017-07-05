Live Test Cricket

Review

by James Gill

After Champions Trophy disappointment and T20 hit-outs, it’s time to rediscover the Test cricket mindset. International fixtures come thick and fast these days, but Joe Root’s England will need to settle quickly into the rhythms of a four Test series against the second best Test side in the world.



Thankfully for those of us who’ve been pining for the red ball throughout the barrage of limited overs cricket, this is the beginning of a long stretch of Test cricket. England’s series against South Africa is closely followed by three Tests against the West Indies, finishing on 11th September. Then it’s less than two months until England set off on an away Ashes tour. A punishing schedule? Perhaps. But summer wouldn’t be the same without it.