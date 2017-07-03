Review

by Claire Webb

This show, created by Neil Jordan and co-written by Jordan and novellist John Banville, is as good-looking and vacuous as its filthy rich characters, but I am developing a soft spot for Constantine’s duplicitous ex-wife. Played by Lena Olin, Irina appears to have raided Jackie Kennedy’s wardrobe and walked off the set of Dynasty. I’m beginning to hope she does succeed in turfing pious widow Georgina (Julia Stiles) out of the Italianate Renaissance palace this family calls home.



Meanwhile, Georgina turns amateur sleuth after discovering more about her late husband’s dodgy dealings, and her unwitting role in them, in his secret lair.