Accessibility Links

My watchlist
Menu

Riviera

E4 of 10
About Episode Guide
Riviera

Series 1 - Episode 4

Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

This show, created by Neil Jordan and co-written by Jordan and novellist John Banville, is as good-looking and vacuous as its filthy rich characters, but I am developing a soft spot for Constantine’s duplicitous ex-wife. Played by Lena Olin, Irina appears to have raided Jackie Kennedy’s wardrobe and walked off the set of Dynasty. I’m beginning to hope she does succeed in turfing pious widow Georgina (Julia Stiles) out of the Italianate Renaissance palace this family calls home.

Meanwhile, Georgina turns amateur sleuth after discovering more about her late husband’s dodgy dealings, and her unwitting role in them, in his secret lair.

Summary

Following her discovery in the safe room, Georgina attempts to track down her husband's elusive art collector, while Delormes finds a way to bring Negrescu to justice.

Cast & Crew

Georgina Clios Julia Stiles
Constantine Clios Anthony LaPaglia
Irina Lena Olin
Adam Clios Iwan Rheon
Christos Clios Dimitri Leonidas
Robert Carver Adrian Lester
Adriana Clios Roxane Duran
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Riviera star Julia Stiles: I have an aversion to Twitter because of Donald Trump

The actress talks about her love for Alan Partridge and how comedy is a "medicine for the current state of US politics”
ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

What Time is Riviera on TV? 20 Jul
Poldark star Phil Davis: why I've left Jud behind 9 Jul
Poldark star Phil Davis is the new narrator of Who Do You Think You Are? 6 Jul
Poldark's Phil Davis to star in new BBC caravan comedy Static 3 Jul
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more