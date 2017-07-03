Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
Riviera
E4 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 4
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Claire Webb
This show, created by Neil Jordan and co-written by Jordan and novellist John Banville, is as good-looking and vacuous as its filthy rich characters, but I am developing a soft spot for Constantine’s duplicitous ex-wife. Played by Lena Olin, Irina appears to have raided Jackie Kennedy’s wardrobe and walked off the set of Dynasty. I’m beginning to hope she does succeed in turfing pious widow Georgina (Julia Stiles) out of the Italianate Renaissance palace this family calls home.
Meanwhile, Georgina turns amateur sleuth after discovering more about her late husband’s dodgy dealings, and her unwitting role in them, in his secret lair.
Summary
Following her discovery in the safe room, Georgina attempts to track down her husband's elusive art collector, while Delormes finds a way to bring Negrescu to justice.
Cast & Crew
Georgina Clios
Julia Stiles
Constantine Clios
Anthony LaPaglia
Irina
Lena Olin
Adam Clios
Iwan Rheon
Christos Clios
Dimitri Leonidas
Robert Carver
Adrian Lester
Adriana Clios
Roxane Duran
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Riviera star Julia Stiles: I have an aversion to Twitter because of Donald Trump
The actress talks about her love for Alan Partridge and how comedy is a "medicine for the current state of US politics”
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
What Time is Riviera on TV?
20 Jul
Poldark star Phil Davis: why I've left Jud behind
9 Jul
Poldark star Phil Davis is the new narrator of Who Do You Think You Are?
6 Jul
Poldark's Phil Davis to star in new BBC caravan comedy Static
3 Jul
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It