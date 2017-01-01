Killer Women with Piers Morgan

Review

by Jack Seale

“Only in America!” might often be the subtitle of this series. Tonight that phrase is particularly fitting, as we meet Jennifer Mee, who had already been famous once when she went on trial for murder at the age of 19: four years earlier she’d appeared as the last item on every news programme in the nation. thanks to a debilitating case of hiccups that showed no signs of stopping. They had abated, and her media profile with them, by the time “the Hiccup Girl” lured a man into a Florida alley so he could be robbed – under state law, when he was shot and killed, Mee was culpable.



Mee and her family think a life sentence is too harsh. Can she take responsibility for her actions? And what does Mee’s troubled youth say about people who are shoved into the limelight without having achieved anything of note, then forgotten again?