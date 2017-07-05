Accessibility Links
Who Do You Think You Are?
E1 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Series 14 - Episode 1
Charles Dance
Review
by
David Butcher
There are a few excellent surprises in Charles Dance’s stroll through his ancestry. “She looked a bit like me in drag,” he says when he sees an oil portrait of his great-great-great-grandmother dug out by one of those splendid historians and archivists the series gets in to light the way.
The actor is keen to remind us that, although he tends to play upmarket villains, “There’s nothing aristocratic about me,” as his mother was a parlour maid and his father… Well, who was his father? Finding out is one fascinating strand of the story, while another leads from a little print in a Cambridge museum to Belgian ancestors who came from “the Vegas of Europe” to become artists in nineteenth century Marylebone.
As ever the programme-makers play the archive sources like a well-tuned ensemble, to moving effect: “I don’t know why it’s so overwhelming,” says Dance, “But it is.”
Summary
The genealogy documentary follows 10 more celebrities as they trace their family trees to uncover facts about their heritage. First up is actor Charles Dance, who has made his name playing aristocrats - a far cry from his own background, having been born to a parlour maid. He wants to know if he comes from a long line of servants or if he can uncover some grander origins. The actor is also determined to find out about his father, who died when he was four and about whom he knows hardly anything - a search that takes him to the other side of the world.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Charles Dance
Director
Rosie Schellenberg
Series Producer
Sarah Feltes
History
Full Episode Guide
What time is Who Do You Think You Are? on TV?
Last weeks show revealded that Strictly judge Craig Revel-Horwood’s dancing roots go all the way back to 1871. This latest episode sees Clare Balding trace her family tree and uncover a history of secrets, scandal and wealth.
Craig Revel Horwood on being the Strictly villain and his family's dancing history
Charles Dance delivers a warm, tender and revelatory Who Do You Think You Are?
Poldark star Phil Davis is the new narrator of Who Do You Think You Are?
Charles Dance, Clare Balding, Ruby Wax and Noel Clarke among new Who Do You Think You Are? line-up
Ian McKellen showed what a lovely man he is in Who Do You Think You Are?
Sir Ian McKellen's great-great-grandfather helped invent the weekend
Who's on Who Do You Think You Are 2017?
