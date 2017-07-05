Who Do You Think You Are?

Review

by David Butcher

There are a few excellent surprises in Charles Dance’s stroll through his ancestry. “She looked a bit like me in drag,” he says when he sees an oil portrait of his great-great-great-grandmother dug out by one of those splendid historians and archivists the series gets in to light the way.



The actor is keen to remind us that, although he tends to play upmarket villains, “There’s nothing aristocratic about me,” as his mother was a parlour maid and his father… Well, who was his father? Finding out is one fascinating strand of the story, while another leads from a little print in a Cambridge museum to Belgian ancestors who came from “the Vegas of Europe” to become artists in nineteenth century Marylebone.



As ever the programme-makers play the archive sources like a well-tuned ensemble, to moving effect: “I don’t know why it’s so overwhelming,” says Dance, “But it is.”