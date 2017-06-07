Accessibility Links
EastEnders
E5523
About
Episode Guide
Episode 5523
Watchlist
Review
by
David Brown
When it comes to spying, Steven Beale is no George Smiley. Despite tracking Lauren’s every movement, he failed to put two and two together about her pregnancy and termination. So goodness knows what he hopes to achieve now that he’s putting his all-new plan into action. As ever, it’s the maniacal Abi who’s driving things behind the scenes, but her priority is making sure that Steven finds his way to her bedroom. Though knowing Steven’s surveillance skills, he’ll probably end up in the Queen Vic’s toilets. Elsewhere, Max – now styling himself on the Caddy from Line of Duty – takes Carmel out for a drink. No doubt he’ll be pumping her for council gossip and info on the current price of strawberries on the market.
Summary
Abi learns of Steven's intentions to spy on Lauren using the camera on her phone charger and questions why he is bothering when he could just have her instead. Louise is put out to learn Alexandra is taking her place in the showcase, Sonia meets Bex's school teacher to check on her daughter's progress and Max takes Carmel for a drink at the Vic. Karen starts work as a cleaner at Beale's and Robbie searches desperately for Dot's missing cat.
Cast & Crew
Abi Branning
Lorna Fitzgerald
Steven Beale
Aaron Sidwell
Lauren Branning
Jacqueline Jossa
Louise Mitchell
Tilly Keeper
Alexandra D'Costa
Sydney Craven
Sonia Fowler
Natalie Cassidy
Bex Fowler
Jasmine Armfield
Max Branning
Jake Wood
Carmel Kazemi
Bonnie Langford
Karen Taylor
Lorraine Stanley
Robbie Jackson
Dean Gaffney
Dot Branning
June Brown
Director
Waris Islam
Executive Producer
Sean O'Connor
Writer
Colin Wyatt
see more
Soap
Full Episode Guide
EastEnders: Steven to tell Lauren about cancer lie?
Max forces Steven to come clean - but will he admit the truth?
EastEnders: Phil and Lisa are reunited! "It's explosive," says Lucy Benjamin
EastEnders: Tilly Keeper on Lisa's return - and Louise's dramatic future
EastEnders: Lucy Benjamin talks Lisa’s surprise return – “It was too good an offer to refuse!”
EastEnders: fire horror destroys school prom - what happens next?
The highest-earning stars of EastEnders are revealed
EastEnders: Max tells Lauren to stand by Steven - even though he knows he's lying!
EastEnders: Shirley quits the Vic following fall-out with Mick
