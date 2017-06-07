EastEnders

Review

by David Brown

When it comes to spying, Steven Beale is no George Smiley. Despite tracking Lauren’s every movement, he failed to put two and two together about her pregnancy and termination. So goodness knows what he hopes to achieve now that he’s putting his all-new plan into action. As ever, it’s the maniacal Abi who’s driving things behind the scenes, but her priority is making sure that Steven finds his way to her bedroom. Though knowing Steven’s surveillance skills, he’ll probably end up in the Queen Vic’s toilets. Elsewhere, Max – now styling himself on the Caddy from Line of Duty – takes Carmel out for a drink. No doubt he’ll be pumping her for council gossip and info on the current price of strawberries on the market.