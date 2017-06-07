Accessibility Links

EastEnders

E5523
About Episode Guide
EastEnders

Episode 5523

Review

When it comes to spying, Steven Beale is no George Smiley. Despite tracking Lauren’s every movement, he failed to put two and two together about her pregnancy and termination. So goodness knows what he hopes to achieve now that he’s putting his all-new plan into action. As ever, it’s the maniacal Abi who’s driving things behind the scenes, but her priority is making sure that Steven finds his way to her bedroom. Though knowing Steven’s surveillance skills, he’ll probably end up in the Queen Vic’s toilets. Elsewhere, Max – now styling himself on the Caddy from Line of Duty – takes Carmel out for a drink. No doubt he’ll be pumping her for council gossip and info on the current price of strawberries on the market.

Summary

Abi learns of Steven's intentions to spy on Lauren using the camera on her phone charger and questions why he is bothering when he could just have her instead. Louise is put out to learn Alexandra is taking her place in the showcase, Sonia meets Bex's school teacher to check on her daughter's progress and Max takes Carmel for a drink at the Vic. Karen starts work as a cleaner at Beale's and Robbie searches desperately for Dot's missing cat.

Cast & Crew

Abi Branning Lorna Fitzgerald
Steven Beale Aaron Sidwell
Lauren Branning Jacqueline Jossa
Louise Mitchell Tilly Keeper
Alexandra D'Costa Sydney Craven
Sonia Fowler Natalie Cassidy
Bex Fowler Jasmine Armfield
Max Branning Jake Wood
Carmel Kazemi Bonnie Langford
Karen Taylor Lorraine Stanley
Robbie Jackson Dean Gaffney
Dot Branning June Brown
Director Waris Islam
Executive Producer Sean O'Connor
Writer Colin Wyatt
Soap
Full Episode Guide
