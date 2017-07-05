Accessibility Links

Circus Kids: Our Secret World

Circus Kids: Our Secret World

Series 1 - Episode 1

It used to be every child’s dream to be a circus performer but for the youngsters at Planet Circus – and some are only two years old – the Big Top is their whole life.

It’s hard work. As owner Tanya says, “The kids get a lot of freedom … but there’s also the discipline of training and they know they have to help with the jobs that need to be done.” That could be picking up litter, selling tickets, cleaning seats, washing equipment, tidying caravans or fetching water. In this first programme we meet 15-year-old Yasmine who’s desperate to be an aerial performer but “may have left it too late”.

Summary

Documentary following the lives of children performing in circuses, offering an honest insight into their closely guarded world as they embark on the gruelling season that runs from February to November, seven days a week. The opening episode follows children who were born into a life in the circus, including 17-year-old Peter, and two-year-old twins Esmerelda and Scarlett.

Cast & Crew

Executive Producer Tamsin Summers
Producer Sophia Thompson
Series Producer Karen Walsh
