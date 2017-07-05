Circus Kids: Our Secret World

Review

by Jane Rackham

It used to be every child’s dream to be a circus performer but for the youngsters at Planet Circus – and some are only two years old – the Big Top is their whole life.



It’s hard work. As owner Tanya says, “The kids get a lot of freedom … but there’s also the discipline of training and they know they have to help with the jobs that need to be done.” That could be picking up litter, selling tickets, cleaning seats, washing equipment, tidying caravans or fetching water. In this first programme we meet 15-year-old Yasmine who’s desperate to be an aerial performer but “may have left it too late”.