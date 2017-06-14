Billy Connolly: Portrait of a Lifetime

Review

by Mark Braxton

In this charming and affectionate film, first shown in BBC Scotland, the Big Yin sits for three very different portraits to mark his 75th birthday. During his amusing engagements with John Byrne (a long-term friend, who also wrote Tutti Frutti), Jack “butler on the beach” Vettriano and multi-media artist Rachel Maclean, we gain insights to his character and theirs. His reactions to the final artworks are unfakeable, while his wanderings around old haunts throw up moving interactions with the public.

