Billy Connolly: Portrait of a Lifetime

Review

In this charming and affectionate film, first shown in BBC Scotland, the Big Yin sits for three very different portraits to mark his 75th birthday. During his amusing engagements with John Byrne (a long-term friend, who also wrote Tutti Frutti), Jack “butler on the beach” Vettriano and multi-media artist Rachel Maclean, we gain insights to his character and theirs. His reactions to the final artworks are unfakeable, while his wanderings around old haunts throw up moving interactions with the public.

Summary

A programme celebrating Billy Connolly's 75th birthday and 50 years in the business, as three Scottish artists, John Byrne, Jack Vettriano and Rachel Maclean, each create a new portrait of the comedian and actor. As he sits with each artist, Billy talks about his remarkable career which has taken him from musician and stand-up to Hollywood star and national treasure.

Cast & Crew

Contributor Billy Connolly
Contributor John Byrne
Contributor Jack Vettriano
Contributor Rachel Maclean
Director Liam McArdle
Executive Producer Pauline Law
Producer Liam McArdle
Documentary
