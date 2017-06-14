Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
Billy Connolly: Portrait of a Lifetime
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Mark Braxton
In this charming and affectionate film, first shown in BBC Scotland, the Big Yin sits for three very different portraits to mark his 75th birthday. During his amusing engagements with John Byrne (a long-term friend, who also wrote Tutti Frutti), Jack “butler on the beach” Vettriano and multi-media artist Rachel Maclean, we gain insights to his character and theirs. His reactions to the final artworks are unfakeable, while his wanderings around old haunts throw up moving interactions with the public.
Summary
A programme celebrating Billy Connolly's 75th birthday and 50 years in the business, as three Scottish artists, John Byrne, Jack Vettriano and Rachel Maclean, each create a new portrait of the comedian and actor. As he sits with each artist, Billy talks about his remarkable career which has taken him from musician and stand-up to Hollywood star and national treasure.
Cast & Crew
Contributor
Billy Connolly
Contributor
John Byrne
Contributor
Jack Vettriano
Contributor
Rachel Maclean
Director
Liam McArdle
Executive Producer
Pauline Law
Producer
Liam McArdle
see more
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Billy Connolly, Julie Walters and JK Rowling among famous faces in Queen's Birthday Honours list
David Walliams, Ed Sheeran and Judy Murray also celebrate royal recognition
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Channel 4 to make an epic spy thriller set just after the Second World War called Jerusalem
4h ago
Stephen Mangan to play a troubled therapist in new Channel 4 comedy Hang Ups
4h ago
What time is Quacks on TV?
22 Aug
Doctor Who fans are in favour of an older companion for Jodie Whittaker's Time Lord
22 Aug
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It