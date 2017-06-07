Accessibility Links

EastEnders

E5511
EastEnders

Episode 5511

Review

A new family makes its debut – the Taylors, who thanks to their Kappa trousers, box-fresh trainers and belligerent expressions, do have the air of the Millers 2.0 about them. Regular EastEnders viewers may even recognise mum Karen – actress Lorraine Stanley having first appeared last year, playing Star’s mum Thelma Bragg. Here, though, she’s the fierce Karen, described by show boss Sean O’Connor as “a 20-a-day lioness”. She’s also got a big mouth, so I reckon we’ll get clashes with the not-exactly-shy-and-retiring Stacey and Shirley. No doubt the Taylors – like all gobby soap clans – will initially rub viewers up the wrong way too. But the true test of their success (or otherwise) will be whether we’ve accepted them in six months’ time.

Summary

A new family arrive to take up residence at Number 23 Albert Square, and when the neighbours see rough-looking single mum Karen Taylor and her kids, they suspect they are in for trouble. Lauren assures Max there is nothing going on between her and Josh - but her father has the last word. Steven is devastated to overhear a conversation in which Ian compares his children, Jack searches for a nanny and Bex grows concerned about a distraught Louise, but they soon have something else on their minds.

Cast & Crew

Karen Taylor Lorraine Stanley
Keanu Taylor Danny Walters
Bernadette Taylor Clair Norris
Chatham Taylor Alfie Jacobs
Riley Taylor Tom Jacobs
Lauren Branning Jacqueline Jossa
Max Branning Jake Wood
Josh Hemmings Eddie Eyre
Steven Beale Aaron Sidwell
Ian Beale Adam Woodyatt
Jack Branning Scott Maslen
Bex Fowler Jasmine Armfield
Louise Mitchell Tilly Keeper
Director Richard Lynn
Executive Producer Sean O'Connor
Writer Daran Little
Soap
