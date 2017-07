Review

by David Brown

A new family makes its debut – the Taylors, who thanks to their Kappa trousers, box-fresh trainers and belligerent expressions, do have the air of the Millers 2.0 about them. Regular EastEnders viewers may even recognise mum Karen – actress Lorraine Stanley having first appeared last year, playing Star’s mum Thelma Bragg. Here, though, she’s the fierce Karen, described by show boss Sean O’Connor as “a 20-a-day lioness”. She’s also got a big mouth, so I reckon we’ll get clashes with the not-exactly-shy-and-retiring Stacey and Shirley. No doubt the Taylors – like all gobby soap clans – will initially rub viewers up the wrong way too. But the true test of their success (or otherwise) will be whether we’ve accepted them in six months’ time.