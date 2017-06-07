Accessibility Links
EastEnders
E5511
About
Episode Guide
Episode 5511
Review
by
David Brown
A new family makes its debut – the Taylors, who thanks to their Kappa trousers, box-fresh trainers and belligerent expressions, do have the air of the Millers 2.0 about them. Regular
EastEnders
viewers may even recognise mum Karen – actress Lorraine Stanley having first appeared last year, playing Star’s mum Thelma Bragg. Here, though, she’s the fierce Karen, described by show boss Sean O’Connor as “a 20-a-day lioness”. She’s also got a big mouth, so I reckon we’ll get clashes with the not-exactly-shy-and-retiring Stacey and Shirley. No doubt the Taylors – like all gobby soap clans – will initially rub viewers up the wrong way too. But the true test of their success (or otherwise) will be whether we’ve accepted them in six months’ time.
Summary
A new family arrive to take up residence at Number 23 Albert Square, and when the neighbours see rough-looking single mum Karen Taylor and her kids, they suspect they are in for trouble. Lauren assures Max there is nothing going on between her and Josh - but her father has the last word. Steven is devastated to overhear a conversation in which Ian compares his children, Jack searches for a nanny and Bex grows concerned about a distraught Louise, but they soon have something else on their minds.
Cast & Crew
Karen Taylor
Lorraine Stanley
Keanu Taylor
Danny Walters
Bernadette Taylor
Clair Norris
Chatham Taylor
Alfie Jacobs
Riley Taylor
Tom Jacobs
Lauren Branning
Jacqueline Jossa
Max Branning
Jake Wood
Josh Hemmings
Eddie Eyre
Steven Beale
Aaron Sidwell
Ian Beale
Adam Woodyatt
Jack Branning
Scott Maslen
Bex Fowler
Jasmine Armfield
Louise Mitchell
Tilly Keeper
Director
Richard Lynn
Executive Producer
Sean O'Connor
Writer
Daran Little
Soap
Full Episode Guide
EastEnders: Steven to tell Lauren about cancer lie?
Max forces Steven to come clean - but will he admit the truth?
EastEnders: Phil and Lisa are reunited! "It's explosive," says Lucy Benjamin
EastEnders: Tilly Keeper on Lisa's return - and Louise's dramatic future
EastEnders: Lucy Benjamin talks Lisa’s surprise return – “It was too good an offer to refuse!”
EastEnders: fire horror destroys school prom - what happens next?
The highest-earning stars of EastEnders are revealed
EastEnders: Max tells Lauren to stand by Steven - even though he knows he's lying!
EastEnders: Shirley quits the Vic following fall-out with Mick
