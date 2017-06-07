EastEnders

Summary

A new family arrive to take up residence at Number 23 Albert Square, and when the neighbours see rough-looking single mum Karen Taylor and her kids, they suspect they are in for trouble. Lauren assures Max there is nothing going on between her and Josh - but her father has the last word. Steven is devastated to overhear a conversation in which Ian compares his children, Jack searches for a nanny and Bex grows concerned about a distraught Louise, but they soon have something else on their minds.