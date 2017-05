Review

by Jane Rackham

Most of us only get ten-minute appointments with our GP, so how brilliant would it be to have a doctor available to you 24 hours a day? Dr Rangan Chatterjee returns to spend time with eight different people to see whether he can solve their medical problems, not with drugs but with a lifestyle change. He’s big on getting to the root of the problem rather than just treating the symptoms.



Mum Gemma suffers from excruciating and frequent cluster headaches – her young family constantly live with the horrendous sounds of her screams and whimpers. Elsewhere para-athlete Gary is worried the damage he’s doing to his shoulders by his intense training will force him into a wheelchair for the rest of his life. Very few viewers will share their particular medical issues but this demonstrates that popping a pill isn’t always the answer.