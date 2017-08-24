We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Later Live - with Jools Holland
E6 of 8
About
Episode Guide
Series 50-Episode 6
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
David Crawford
Perennial Jools jam buddy Paul Weller makes his nth appearance. Stop groaning at the back – the “Modfather” is not the never-changing man of dad rock; his recent work has shown a remarkable desire to experiment. He arrives with a new album of melodic rock to promote, but will he surprise us and do a set of jazzy electronica from his soundtrack to the boxing film Jawbone?
Elsewhere in the circle of sound, Little Dragon bring their distinctly Swedish, shimmery synth pop, both Alt-J and Maggie Rogers supply folky electronica, and Naturally 7 rock up without roadies – the New York a capella group’s instruments are in their throats.
Summary
Live version of the music programme, with performances by the Modfather Paul Weller, electro-rock trio Alt-J, south London rapper and pianist Dave, Swedish electro-pop trio Little Dragon, Maryland singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers and a capella septet Naturally 7.
Cast & Crew
Host
Jools Holland
Director
Janet Fraser Cook
Executive Producer
Mark Cooper
Series Producer
Alison Howe
Music
Full Episode Guide
Later… host Jools Holland to receive music charity award
The musician and presenter is to be honoured with the Music Industry Trusts Award
Behind the scenes on Later... with Jools Holland
