Later Live - with Jools Holland

E6 of 8
Series 50-Episode 6

Perennial Jools jam buddy Paul Weller makes his nth appearance. Stop groaning at the back – the “Modfather” is not the never-changing man of dad rock; his recent work has shown a remarkable desire to experiment. He arrives with a new album of melodic rock to promote, but will he surprise us and do a set of jazzy electronica from his soundtrack to the boxing film Jawbone?

Elsewhere in the circle of sound, Little Dragon bring their distinctly Swedish, shimmery synth pop, both Alt-J and Maggie Rogers supply folky electronica, and Naturally 7 rock up without roadies – the New York a capella group’s instruments are in their throats.

Live version of the music programme, with performances by the Modfather Paul Weller, electro-rock trio Alt-J, south London rapper and pianist Dave, Swedish electro-pop trio Little Dragon, Maryland singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers and a capella septet Naturally 7.

Host Jools Holland
Director Janet Fraser Cook
Executive Producer Mark Cooper
Series Producer Alison Howe
Later… host Jools Holland to receive music charity award

The musician and presenter is to be honoured with the Music Industry Trusts Award

Behind the scenes on Later... with Jools Holland

