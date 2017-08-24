Later Live - with Jools Holland

Review

by David Crawford

Perennial Jools jam buddy Paul Weller makes his nth appearance. Stop groaning at the back – the “Modfather” is not the never-changing man of dad rock; his recent work has shown a remarkable desire to experiment. He arrives with a new album of melodic rock to promote, but will he surprise us and do a set of jazzy electronica from his soundtrack to the boxing film Jawbone?



Elsewhere in the circle of sound, Little Dragon bring their distinctly Swedish, shimmery synth pop, both Alt-J and Maggie Rogers supply folky electronica, and Naturally 7 rock up without roadies – the New York a capella group’s instruments are in their throats.