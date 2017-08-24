We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
More
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Loaded
E2 of 8
About
Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
Repeat
S1-E2 Leon's Teacher
Friday 2:55am - 3:40am
4seven
See Repeats
Saturday,
2:20am - 3:10am
Channel 4
Saturday,
3:20am - 4:10am
Channel 4 +1
HD
SUB
AD
SIGN
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Ben Dowell
Our four entrepreneurs-turned-millionaires are continuing to struggle with their £246 million windfall, poor lambs. But brash, flash Leon (Samuel Anderson) finds solace in visiting his old school in a helicopter to stick it to his old teacher who said he’d never make it; his nemesis (beautifully played by Nigel Planer) has other ideas, however, and some news of his own.
Elsewhere, ex-Junkie Watto (Nick Helm) wants to buy a band and Josh wants to buy back his old girlfriend. Some of the scenarios (like the lessons about money and happiness) feel a little on the nose, but there are welcome signs that this ebullient and fun show is getting into its stride nicely.
Summary
New boss Casey arrives from America for a flying visit and tells the friends they need to start developing new content, but the boys have other things on their mind. Leon returns to his former school in a desperate and somewhat pathetic bid to gain the respect of his old teacher, Josh gets involved in a charity event as he tries to impress ex-girlfriend Abi, Watto struggles to reconcile his new moneyed status with his punk background and Ewan fights to make a good impression with his new boss.
Cast & Crew
Leon
Samuel Anderson
Watto
Nick Helm
Ewan
Jonny Sweet
Josh
Jim Howick
Casey
Mary McCormack
Abi
Aimee-Ffion Edwards
Naomi
Lolly Adefope
Headteacher
Alison Lintott
Greg
Tom Stourton
Morph
Reuben Johnson
Mr Young
Nigel Planer
Rocky
Francis Magee
Photographer
Karen Taylor
Oncology doctor
Ian Fitzgibbon
Barbershop quartet
The Buzztones
Director
Ian Fitzgibbon
Executive Producer
Howard Burch
Executive Producer
Avi Nir
Executive Producer
Muli Segev
Executive Producer
Assaf Harel
Executive Producer
Jon Brown
Executive Producer
Polly Leys
Executive Producer
Kate Norrish
Producer
Charlie Leech
Writer
Jon Brown
see more
Comedy
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Leon's Teacher
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Meet the poor rich entrepreneurs of Loaded – a very British take on new-found wealth
Ben Dowell speaks to the new sitcom’s writer Jon Brown and discovers that his show definitely has start-up potential
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Arrested Development season 5 is officially happening
6h ago
Jeremy Corbyn's One Show appearance confirmed
6h ago
Doctor Who star Samuel Anderson has worked out how Danny Pink could make a surprise return
6 May
Peep Show's Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong close in on first commission for new company
1 May