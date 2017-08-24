We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

S1-E2 Leon's Teacher
S1-E2 Leon's Teacher

Friday 2:55am - 3:40am 4seven
Saturday, 2:20am - 3:10am Channel 4
Saturday, 3:20am - 4:10am Channel 4 +1
Our four entrepreneurs-turned-millionaires are continuing to struggle with their £246 million windfall, poor lambs. But brash, flash Leon (Samuel Anderson) finds solace in visiting his old school in a helicopter to stick it to his old teacher who said he’d never make it; his nemesis (beautifully played by Nigel Planer) has other ideas, however, and some news of his own.

Elsewhere, ex-Junkie Watto (Nick Helm) wants to buy a band and Josh wants to buy back his old girlfriend. Some of the scenarios (like the lessons about money and happiness) feel a little on the nose, but there are welcome signs that this ebullient and fun show is getting into its stride nicely.

New boss Casey arrives from America for a flying visit and tells the friends they need to start developing new content, but the boys have other things on their mind. Leon returns to his former school in a desperate and somewhat pathetic bid to gain the respect of his old teacher, Josh gets involved in a charity event as he tries to impress ex-girlfriend Abi, Watto struggles to reconcile his new moneyed status with his punk background and Ewan fights to make a good impression with his new boss.

Leon Samuel Anderson
Watto Nick Helm
Ewan Jonny Sweet
Josh Jim Howick
Casey Mary McCormack
Abi Aimee-Ffion Edwards
Naomi Lolly Adefope
Headteacher Alison Lintott
Greg Tom Stourton
Morph Reuben Johnson
Mr Young Nigel Planer
Rocky Francis Magee
Photographer Karen Taylor
Oncology doctor Ian Fitzgibbon
Barbershop quartet The Buzztones
Director Ian Fitzgibbon
Executive Producer Howard Burch
Executive Producer Avi Nir
Executive Producer Muli Segev
Executive Producer Assaf Harel
Executive Producer Jon Brown
Executive Producer Polly Leys
Executive Producer Kate Norrish
Producer Charlie Leech
Writer Jon Brown
Meet the poor rich entrepreneurs of Loaded – a very British take on new-found wealth

Ben Dowell speaks to the new sitcom’s writer Jon Brown and discovers that his show definitely has start-up potential
