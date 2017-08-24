Review

by Ben Dowell

Our four entrepreneurs-turned-millionaires are continuing to struggle with their £246 million windfall, poor lambs. But brash, flash Leon (Samuel Anderson) finds solace in visiting his old school in a helicopter to stick it to his old teacher who said he’d never make it; his nemesis (beautifully played by Nigel Planer) has other ideas, however, and some news of his own.



Elsewhere, ex-Junkie Watto (Nick Helm) wants to buy a band and Josh wants to buy back his old girlfriend. Some of the scenarios (like the lessons about money and happiness) feel a little on the nose, but there are welcome signs that this ebullient and fun show is getting into its stride nicely.



