Masterpiece with Alan Titchmarsh
E1 of 20
About
Episode Guide
Series 2-Episode 1
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Jane Rackham
If you like guessing the valuations on the Antiques Roadshow, this is the series for you. Three teams of amateur antique-hunters compete to find the most valuable object from the selection on display: in the first round that includes a stone jug, an advertising poster, a First World War rifle and a Wedgwood pot. But it’s not only about the value. The teams also have to know a thing or two about the objects and their age.
Host Alan Titchmarsh adds a gently teasing manner. “What sort of show do you think this is?” he chides when a contestant seriously undervalues an item.
Summary
New series. Alan and co-presenter Rachel Houston-Holland return to invite more teams of enthusiasts to compete to identify the rarest and most valuable items in stately homes around the country, beginning at Hever Castle in Kent.
Cast & Crew
Host
Alan Titchmarsh
Co-host
Rachel Houston-Holland
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Full Episode Guide
