Masterpiece with Alan Titchmarsh

Series 2-Episode 1

Review

If you like guessing the valuations on the Antiques Roadshow, this is the series for you. Three teams of amateur antique-hunters compete to find the most valuable object from the selection on display: in the first round that includes a stone jug, an advertising poster, a First World War rifle and a Wedgwood pot. But it’s not only about the value. The teams also have to know a thing or two about the objects and their age.

Host Alan Titchmarsh adds a gently teasing manner. “What sort of show do you think this is?” he chides when a contestant seriously undervalues an item.

New series. Alan and co-presenter Rachel Houston-Holland return to invite more teams of enthusiasts to compete to identify the rarest and most valuable items in stately homes around the country, beginning at Hever Castle in Kent.

Host Alan Titchmarsh
Co-host Rachel Houston-Holland
Lifestyle Entertainment

Discover the stately homes in Alan Titchmarsh's new game show

The presenter has swapped his trowel for historic houses and hidden treasures in Sussex and Suffolk
