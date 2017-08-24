Masterpiece with Alan Titchmarsh

Review

by Jane Rackham

If you like guessing the valuations on the Antiques Roadshow, this is the series for you. Three teams of amateur antique-hunters compete to find the most valuable object from the selection on display: in the first round that includes a stone jug, an advertising poster, a First World War rifle and a Wedgwood pot. But it’s not only about the value. The teams also have to know a thing or two about the objects and their age.



Host Alan Titchmarsh adds a gently teasing manner. “What sort of show do you think this is?” he chides when a contestant seriously undervalues an item.



