Natural World
Natural World
E4
S36-E4 Nature's Miniature Miracles: Natural World
Sat 27 May 1:30pm - 2:30pm
BBC Two Scotland
Sat 27 May,
5pm - 6pm
BBC Two (only England, Northern Ireland)
Review
by
David Butcher
Small animals face big problems. That’s the theme here in a compilation of survival stories, some of which may look familiar from other BBC series like Life Story and Hidden Kingdoms. It’s a sort of Now That’s What I Call Nature greatest hits package: there’s the arty Japanese puffer fish who carves out an elegant cart-wheel pattern in the sand as a mating arena to attract a female.
There’s the little epaulette shark who can walk from one rock pool to the next on the Great Barrier Reef. And my favourite, the jumping spider in Australia who is no bigger than a grain of rice and stages one of the most macabre mating rituals there is.
Summary
Documentary telling how the world's smallest animals manage to survive, revealing how they have evolved extraordinary skills and achieved mindboggling feats. From the animal kingdom's greatest artist to the tiny creatures that provide people with so much of the air they breathe, the programme discovers what it takes to be a miniature miracle. Hugh Dennis narrates.
Cast & Crew
Narrator
Hugh Dennis
Producer
Lucy Smith
Series Editor
Roger Webb
Nature
Warning
| This episode of David Attenborough's Natural World will make your stomach churn
Be warned – it may turn your stomach
Super-Powered Owls: what Harry Potter didn't teach you
Is David Attenborough going to find the world's biggest dinosaur?
Natural World: Watch mischievous honey badgers taunt BBC filmmakers
The greatest animal fights caught on camera
Natural World: 11 pictures of "superstar" Meerkats to start your weekend
How YouTube fame is killing the cute slow loris
David Attenborough: "I know perfectly well that I’m not immortal"
Related News
Frozen Planet's climate change episode to air in United States
8 Dec
Charlotte Uhlenbroek: Why I still love the apes
22 Nov
Didier Noirot on shooting spectacular footage for Frozen Planet
16 Nov
Video: David Attenborough's Frozen Planet
18 Oct