Natural World

Review

by David Butcher

Small animals face big problems. That’s the theme here in a compilation of survival stories, some of which may look familiar from other BBC series like Life Story and Hidden Kingdoms. It’s a sort of Now That’s What I Call Nature greatest hits package: there’s the arty Japanese puffer fish who carves out an elegant cart-wheel pattern in the sand as a mating arena to attract a female.



There’s the little epaulette shark who can walk from one rock pool to the next on the Great Barrier Reef. And my favourite, the jumping spider in Australia who is no bigger than a grain of rice and stages one of the most macabre mating rituals there is.



