Ivanka Trump: America's Real First Lady?
Repeat
Today 10:35pm - 11:35pm
Channel 4
See Repeats
Today,
11:35pm - 12:35am
Channel 4 +1
Friday,
1:05am - 2am
4seven
HD
SUB
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
David Butcher
There’s a Saturday Night Live sketch we see in this Matt Frei profile, featuring a spoof advert (starring Scarlett Johansson) for a new Ivanka Trump fragrance called Complicit. The joke was that while Democrats hoped Ivanka might be a moderating voice in her father’s White House, she may be no more than a fig leaf, an accessory in every sense. Frei can’t be sure either way, but he deftly charts her rise (amid the curious absence of Melania) to be one of the most influential women in the world – and a possible future president herself. America does love a dynasty.
Summary
Donald Trump's presidency has so far been dramatic, unpredictable and mired in controversy. But amid the mayhem, there is one woman who appears to hold more influence over him than his wife Melania or his special advisors - his 35-year-old daughter Ivanka. Matt Frei travels to the United States to find out more about the model-turned-businesswoman, exploring where she fits into her father's administration, how she aligns her women's rights campaigns with the President's more controversial views, and whether she dreams of sitting in the Oval Office herself one day.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Matt Frei
Director
Lesley Gardiner
Executive Producer
Adam Vandermark
Executive Producer
Chris Shaw
Producer
Lesley Gardiner
Documentary
Is Ivanka Trump America's real First Lady?
Donald Trump's daughter is a true power player in Washington says Matt Frei
Exclusive |
Channel 4 aims to lift the lid on Ivanka Trump
Angelina Jolie on Donald Trump: "The American people are bigger than any president"
Panorama’s John Sweeney: I fear the Trump-Putin relationship will end very badly
Donald Trump’s new slogan is literally from a horror movie
Brighton woman who Donald Trump mistook for his daughter Ivanka responds
Justin Webb: How Donald Trump’s plain-talking could characterise a new era of politics
Tom Hanks on Donald Trump: "America has been in worse places"
