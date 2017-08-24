We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Ivanka Trump: America's Real First Lady?

There’s a Saturday Night Live sketch we see in this Matt Frei profile, featuring a spoof advert (starring Scarlett Johansson) for a new Ivanka Trump fragrance called Complicit. The joke was that while Democrats hoped Ivanka might be a moderating voice in her father’s White House, she may be no more than a fig leaf, an accessory in every sense. Frei can’t be sure either way, but he deftly charts her rise (amid the curious absence of Melania) to be one of the most influential women in the world – and a possible future president herself. America does love a dynasty.

Donald Trump's presidency has so far been dramatic, unpredictable and mired in controversy. But amid the mayhem, there is one woman who appears to hold more influence over him than his wife Melania or his special advisors - his 35-year-old daughter Ivanka. Matt Frei travels to the United States to find out more about the model-turned-businesswoman, exploring where she fits into her father's administration, how she aligns her women's rights campaigns with the President's more controversial views, and whether she dreams of sitting in the Oval Office herself one day.

Presenter Matt Frei
Director Lesley Gardiner
Executive Producer Adam Vandermark
Executive Producer Chris Shaw
Producer Lesley Gardiner
Is Ivanka Trump America's real First Lady?

Donald Trump's daughter is a true power player in Washington says Matt Frei

