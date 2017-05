Review

by Sarah Carson

You might think, while watching Taskmaster , that you’re witnessing the exploits of a group of suburban 11-year-olds, left unsupervised during a lull of a half-term. But lo! Mel Giedroyc? Hugh Dennis? Noel Fielding? Joe Lycett? Lolly Adefope? These are, cherry-picked, some of Britain's finest comedians, at the top of their game.So where they find the time to “slide” each other around as far as they can go, maintain eye contact with a Swedish person over Skype while putting on a wetsuit, and load up a bathtub with as many different things as they can find, or indeed clingfilm a bathtub, I do not know. But as ever, it is easily, delightfully entertaining.