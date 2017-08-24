We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Taskmaster

E4 of 8
About Episode Guide
S4-E4 Friendship is Truth
Premiere

S4-E4 Friendship is Truth

Tomorrow 11pm - 12am Dave
See Repeats
Thursday, 12am - 1am Dave ja vu
Sunday, 11:10pm - 12:10am Dave
Sunday, 12:10am - 1:10am Dave ja vu
WIDE AD
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

You might think, while watching Taskmaster, that you’re witnessing the exploits of a group of suburban 11-year-olds, left unsupervised during a lull of a half-term. But lo! Mel Giedroyc? Hugh Dennis? Noel Fielding? Joe Lycett? Lolly Adefope? These are, cherry-picked, some of Britain's finest comedians, at the top of their game.

So where they find the time to “slide” each other around as far as they can go, maintain eye contact with a Swedish person over Skype while putting on a wetsuit, and load up a bathtub with as many different things as they can find, or indeed clingfilm a bathtub, I do not know. But as ever, it is easily, delightfully entertaining.

Summary

Greg Davies sets tasks to Mel Giedroyc and Noel Fielding, ultimately deciding who wins. Alex Horne helps coax the contestants.

Cast & Crew

Host Greg Davies
Co-host Alex Horne
Entertainment

Have Your Say What did you think of Friendship is Truth?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Taskmaster's Katherine Ryan on her favourite TV

It's safe to say the stand-up still likes to sit down in front of the telly..

Some fairly interesting facts about comedian Alex Horne

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Arrested Development season 5 is officially happening 6h ago
Jeremy Corbyn's One Show appearance confirmed 6h ago
First look at Michael Greco on Casualty 7h ago
No, The Keepers is not "the new Making a Murderer". Here's why 7h ago