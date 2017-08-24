We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Taskmaster
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S4-E4 Friendship is Truth
Tomorrow 11pm - 12am
Dave
Review
by
Sarah Carson
You might think, while watching
Taskmaster
, that you’re witnessing the exploits of a group of suburban 11-year-olds, left unsupervised during a lull of a half-term. But lo! Mel Giedroyc? Hugh Dennis? Noel Fielding? Joe Lycett? Lolly Adefope? These are, cherry-picked, some of Britain's finest comedians, at the top of their game.
So where they find the time to “slide” each other around as far as they can go, maintain eye contact with a Swedish person over Skype while putting on a wetsuit, and load up a bathtub with as many different things as they can find, or indeed clingfilm a bathtub, I do not know. But as ever, it is easily, delightfully entertaining.
Summary
Greg Davies sets tasks to Mel Giedroyc and Noel Fielding, ultimately deciding who wins. Alex Horne helps coax the contestants.
Cast & Crew
Host
Greg Davies
Co-host
Alex Horne
Entertainment
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Friendship is Truth
?
Taskmaster's Katherine Ryan on her favourite TV
It's safe to say the stand-up still likes to sit down in front of the telly..
Some fairly interesting facts about comedian Alex Horne
