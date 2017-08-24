Tate Britain's Great British Walks

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

S1-E3 Cerys Matthews & Turner
S1-E3 Cerys Matthews & Turner

Tomorrow 7pm - 8pm Sky Arts
Sunday, 12pm - 1pm Sky Arts
Monday, 11pm - 12am Sky Arts
When JMW Turner died, he left around 19,000 works to the nation including one of his final pieces: Norham Castle, Sunrise. A haunting painting of the Northumberland ruin, it’s also a profound meditation on death according to Gus Casely-Hayford and a perfect example of how Turner transformed landscape painting from something merely geographical to something magical.

The bubbly Cerys Matthews joins Casely-Hayford to follow in Turner’s footsteps (giggling and joking for much of the way) and see where he painted, inevitably ending up in Margate. First, though, they try copying Turner’s masterpiece. They don’t do badly, but it’s not a patch on the original.

Musician and broadcaster Cerys Matthews joins art curator Gus Casely-Hayford on a walk along the Scotland-England border to take in sites made famous by JMW Turner.
