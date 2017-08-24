Tate Britain's Great British Walks

Review

by Jane Rackham

When JMW Turner died, he left around 19,000 works to the nation including one of his final pieces: Norham Castle, Sunrise. A haunting painting of the Northumberland ruin, it’s also a profound meditation on death according to Gus Casely-Hayford and a perfect example of how Turner transformed landscape painting from something merely geographical to something magical.



The bubbly Cerys Matthews joins Casely-Hayford to follow in Turner’s footsteps (giggling and joking for much of the way) and see where he painted, inevitably ending up in Margate. First, though, they try copying Turner’s masterpiece. They don’t do badly, but it’s not a patch on the original.