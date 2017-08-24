We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Elizabeth I

S1-E2 Elizabeth I: The Enemy Within
S1-E2 Elizabeth I: The Enemy Within

Tomorrow 10pm - 11pm My5
Review

Presenters Dan Jones and Suzannah Lipscomb do a sterling job here, but the reconstructions make it hard for them. They’re proper historians and they boil Elizabeth’s story down nicely in their poised little lectures – here we focus mainly on Elizabeth’s difficult relationship with Mary, Queen of Scots.

But it all shrivels up like an old lettuce leaf each time there’s another two-hander between Lily Cole as Elizabeth and some courtier in a ruff. She looks the part, but she really doesn’t sound it, especially when she has to go all tantrummy and stamp her feet. Still, at least there are some of the best, most nightmarish bits of English (and Scottish) history to enjoy.

Summary

From the moment that Elizabeth is anointed queen, her enemies at home and abroad begin to move against her. To the Catholic rulers of France and Spain, Elizabeth is a heretic, while at home, her own government is desperate to marry her off to a man who can rule and provide the nation with an heir. There is also the problem about what to do with Mary Queen of Scots, who is forced to abdicate following two disastrous marriages and shocking scandals of adultery and murder, after which she flees to England and appeals to Elizabeth for protection.

Cast & Crew

Elizabeth I Lily Cole
William Cecil Alex Hughes
Mary, Queen of Scots Audrey LEbrellec
Earl of Bothwell Darren Bransford
Francis Walsingham James Ellis
Lord Darnley Jamie Piggot
Robert Dudley, Earl of Leicester James Groom
Suzannah Lipscomb
Dan Jones
Executive Producer Nicolas Kent
Executive Producer Susan Jones
Series Director Chris Holt
Series Producer Chris Holt
