RadioTimes
Watchlist
Elizabeth I
E2 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S1-E2 Elizabeth I: The Enemy Within
Tomorrow 10pm - 11pm
My5
Watchlist
Review
by
David Butcher
Presenters Dan Jones and Suzannah Lipscomb do a sterling job here, but the reconstructions make it hard for them. They’re proper historians and they boil Elizabeth’s story down nicely in their poised little lectures – here we focus mainly on Elizabeth’s difficult relationship with Mary, Queen of Scots.
But it all shrivels up like an old lettuce leaf each time there’s another two-hander between Lily Cole as Elizabeth and some courtier in a ruff. She looks the part, but she really doesn’t sound it, especially when she has to go all tantrummy and stamp her feet. Still, at least there are some of the best, most nightmarish bits of English (and Scottish) history to enjoy.
Summary
From the moment that Elizabeth is anointed queen, her enemies at home and abroad begin to move against her. To the Catholic rulers of France and Spain, Elizabeth is a heretic, while at home, her own government is desperate to marry her off to a man who can rule and provide the nation with an heir. There is also the problem about what to do with Mary Queen of Scots, who is forced to abdicate following two disastrous marriages and shocking scandals of adultery and murder, after which she flees to England and appeals to Elizabeth for protection.
Cast & Crew
Elizabeth I
Lily Cole
William Cecil
Alex Hughes
Mary, Queen of Scots
Audrey LEbrellec
Earl of Bothwell
Darren Bransford
Francis Walsingham
James Ellis
Lord Darnley
Jamie Piggot
Robert Dudley, Earl of Leicester
James Groom
Suzannah Lipscomb
Dan Jones
Executive Producer
Nicolas Kent
Executive Producer
Susan Jones
Series Director
Chris Holt
Series Producer
Chris Holt
History
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
