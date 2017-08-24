Elizabeth I

Review

by David Butcher

Presenters Dan Jones and Suzannah Lipscomb do a sterling job here, but the reconstructions make it hard for them. They’re proper historians and they boil Elizabeth’s story down nicely in their poised little lectures – here we focus mainly on Elizabeth’s difficult relationship with Mary, Queen of Scots.



But it all shrivels up like an old lettuce leaf each time there’s another two-hander between Lily Cole as Elizabeth and some courtier in a ruff. She looks the part, but she really doesn’t sound it, especially when she has to go all tantrummy and stamp her feet. Still, at least there are some of the best, most nightmarish bits of English (and Scottish) history to enjoy.