Coast vs Country

E2
About Episode Guide
Series 2-Episode 2
Repeat

Series 2-Episode 2

Tuesday 1:30pm - 2:30pm 4seven
HD SUB AD
Review

Do you like to be beside the seaside or do you prefer the green, green grass of home? Would you choose surf or turf?

In this Location Location Location-style series, which started yesterday, Sara Damergi (standing in the rural corner) and Kerr Drummond (a man with the sea in his veins) compete to help people locate their perfect home on the coast or in the country.

Sara and Kerr are a bubbly pair who bicker and tease much like Phil and Kirstie. Today they’re in north Wales where sailing fan John wants to be close to the sea, while wife Karen loves the colours of the countryside.

Summary

Sara Damergi and Kerr Drummond help a couple looking to move to north Wales, with John wanting the sea close by to go sailing, while wife Karen loves the colours of the countryside.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Kerr Drummond
Presenter Sara Damergi
Director Neil Strawson
Producer Neil Strawson
Series Producer Lizzie Gill
Property

Full Episode Guide
