Coast vs Country

Review

by Jane Rackham

Do you like to be beside the seaside or do you prefer the green, green grass of home? Would you choose surf or turf?



In this Location Location Location-style series, which started yesterday, Sara Damergi (standing in the rural corner) and Kerr Drummond (a man with the sea in his veins) compete to help people locate their perfect home on the coast or in the country.



Sara and Kerr are a bubbly pair who bicker and tease much like Phil and Kirstie. Today they’re in north Wales where sailing fan John wants to be close to the sea, while wife Karen loves the colours of the countryside.