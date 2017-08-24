We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Coast vs Country
E2
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 2-Episode 2
Tuesday 1:30pm - 2:30pm
4seven
HD
SUB
AD
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Do you like to be beside the seaside or do you prefer the green, green grass of home? Would you choose surf or turf?
In this Location Location Location-style series, which started yesterday, Sara Damergi (standing in the rural corner) and Kerr Drummond (a man with the sea in his veins) compete to help people locate their perfect home on the coast or in the country.
Sara and Kerr are a bubbly pair who bicker and tease much like Phil and Kirstie. Today they’re in north Wales where sailing fan John wants to be close to the sea, while wife Karen loves the colours of the countryside.
Summary
Sara Damergi and Kerr Drummond help a couple looking to move to north Wales, with John wanting the sea close by to go sailing, while wife Karen loves the colours of the countryside.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Kerr Drummond
Presenter
Sara Damergi
Director
Neil Strawson
Producer
Neil Strawson
Series Producer
Lizzie Gill
Property
