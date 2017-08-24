We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Bake Off: Creme de la Creme

E7 of 9
Series 2-Episode 7

Series 2-Episode 7

Review

As if there isn’t enough drama presenting Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin with deliciously sweet creations, the judges ask the two semi-finalist teams to do live plating.

This is like performance art with cakes although Cherish looks almost bored – until, as a climax, one team deliberately smash their centrepiece onto the table where it explodes to a squeal of delight from her.

Their showpiece challenge is sugar work on the theme of an English country garden with a display of “posh pick ’n’ mix” as Angus Deayton says. Sugar work is one team’s speciality, but will it be enough to see them through to the final?

Summary

Angus Deayton presents the first semi-final, which begins with the teams having to create six identical and multi-layered large circular sharing desserts called Crown Entremet. At the same time they have to prepare all the elements needed to perform a spectacular piece of gourmet theatre known as live table plating, creating a dessert drawing on the theme of tropical fruits.

Cast & Crew

Host Angus Deayton
Judge Cherish Finden
Judge Benoit Blin
Executive Producer Kieran Smith
Series Director Jeanette Gouldbourn
Series Producer Oliver Manley
Food

Full Episode Guide
