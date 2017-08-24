We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
More
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Bake Off: Creme de la Creme
E7 of 9
About
Episode Guide
Series 2-Episode 7
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jane Rackham
As if there isn’t enough drama presenting Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin with deliciously sweet creations, the judges ask the two semi-finalist teams to do live plating.
This is like performance art with cakes although Cherish looks almost bored – until, as a climax, one team deliberately smash their centrepiece onto the table where it explodes to a squeal of delight from her.
Their showpiece challenge is sugar work on the theme of an English country garden with a display of “posh pick ’n’ mix” as Angus Deayton says. Sugar work is one team’s speciality, but will it be enough to see them through to the final?
Summary
Angus Deayton presents the first semi-final, which begins with the teams having to create six identical and multi-layered large circular sharing desserts called Crown Entremet. At the same time they have to prepare all the elements needed to perform a spectacular piece of gourmet theatre known as live table plating, creating a dessert drawing on the theme of tropical fruits.
Cast & Crew
Host
Angus Deayton
Judge
Cherish Finden
Judge
Benoit Blin
Executive Producer
Kieran Smith
Series Director
Jeanette Gouldbourn
Series Producer
Oliver Manley
see more
Food
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Bake Off: Creme de la Creme
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
5 kitchen secrets from Bake Off Creme de la Creme judge Benoit Blin
The UK’s king of desserts reveals his top tips for a perfect pudding
Exclusive |
Tom Kerridge praises "clever" Great British Bake Off line-up
Bake Off Creme de la Creme is staying on the BBC – with a new host
Tom Kerridge is looking for the best of British bakers - even if he's not tasting much of...
Bake Off Creme de la Creme: meet the new judges
Creme de la Creme dubbed mean and pretentious by disappointed Bake Off fans
7 Bake Off classics missing from Creme de la Creme
The Great British Bake Off gets professional spin-off show
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Arrested Development season 5 is officially happening
6h ago
Jeremy Corbyn's One Show appearance confirmed
6h ago
First look at Michael Greco on Casualty
7h ago
No, The Keepers is not "the new Making a Murderer". Here's why
7h ago