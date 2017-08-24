Bake Off: Creme de la Creme

Review

by Jane Rackham

As if there isn’t enough drama presenting Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin with deliciously sweet creations, the judges ask the two semi-finalist teams to do live plating.



This is like performance art with cakes although Cherish looks almost bored – until, as a climax, one team deliberately smash their centrepiece onto the table where it explodes to a squeal of delight from her.



Their showpiece challenge is sugar work on the theme of an English country garden with a display of “posh pick ’n’ mix” as Angus Deayton says. Sugar work is one team’s speciality, but will it be enough to see them through to the final?