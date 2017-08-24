We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Horizon: Strange Signals from Outer Space!
Horizon: Strange Signals from Outer Space!

Tomorrow 11:15pm - 12:15am BBC Two
The Lorimer burst. The Kardeshev scale. The Dyson sphere. This Horizon is full of cool technical terms, addressing one of the perennial favourites of popular science – the (so far fruitless) search for extraterrestrial intelligence.

The odds appear to be in favour of there being some kind of technologically capable life on one of the 100 million trillion rocky planets orbiting stars around the universe, but the deafening lack of communications from any of them has become known as the Great Silence.

A well-padded film talks to scientists who have made a career of scanning the heavens – and hoping that passing satellites or nearby microwave ovens don’t mess with their signals.

The scientists scouring the universe for signs of extraterrestrial life, including the film researchers at the Green Bank Telescope searching for radio signals from 'Tabby's Star', a star so mysterious some scientists believe it might be surrounded by a Dyson Sphere - a vast energy collector built by advanced aliens. The film also features the 2006 discovery by husband and wife team Duncan Lorimer and Maura McLaughlin of an enigmatic signal from space, known as a fast radio burst, and its subsequent explanations.

Producer Stephen Cooter
Series Editor Steve Crabtree
