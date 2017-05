Review

by David Butcher

The Lorimer burst. The Kardeshev scale. The Dyson sphere. This Horizon is full of cool technical terms, addressing one of the perennial favourites of popular science – the (so far fruitless) search for extraterrestrial intelligence.The odds appear to be in favour of there being some kind of technologically capable life on one of the 100 million trillion rocky planets orbiting stars around the universe, but the deafening lack of communications from any of them has become known as the Great Silence.A well-padded film talks to scientists who have made a career of scanning the heavens – and hoping that passing satellites or nearby microwave ovens don’t mess with their signals.