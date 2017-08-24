Summary

The scientists scouring the universe for signs of extraterrestrial life, including the film researchers at the Green Bank Telescope searching for radio signals from 'Tabby's Star', a star so mysterious some scientists believe it might be surrounded by a Dyson Sphere - a vast energy collector built by advanced aliens. The film also features the 2006 discovery by husband and wife team Duncan Lorimer and Maura McLaughlin of an enigmatic signal from space, known as a fast radio burst, and its subsequent explanations.