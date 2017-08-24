We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
More
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
The Island with Bear Grylls
E5 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 4-Episode 5
Today 11:05pm - 12:05am
4seven
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
10pm - 11:05pm
4seven
HD
SUB
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Sarah Carson
After four weeks, the islanders are barely surviving. They’re grey in the skin, shedding weight, are so weak – from hunger and gruesome diarrhea – that they’re starting to collapse, and their speech is getting less and less coherent. It’s grim to watch, and one wonders why Bear and the gang haven’t zoomed in on a speedboat to offer round the rehydration salts.
But elation comes in the form of a caiman crocodile, whose flesh provides enough meat for the whole group. The celebration is short-lived, though, when one of the group’s key leaders receives devastating news from home, just on the eve of the finale. This group has, impressively, weathered one of the toughest stints on the island, and straight after, in Surviving the Island, Bear offers a look at how he’d have attempted to cope.
Summary
The castaways enter their final days on the island, and Karen's health is deteriorating dangerously, as she suffers low blood sugar and diarrhoea. Ben and Jager try to catch some fish or hunt an elusive turkey, while Aran and Jacqui stumble across a caiman crocodile - which while dangerous, may also be an urgently needed source of food.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Bear Grylls
Executive Producer
Nicola Brown
Series Editor
Sebastian Grant
Entertainment
Have Your Say
What did you think of
The Island with Bear Grylls
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive |
The Island's Aran on Karen and Jane rejoining the group: “There was...
The paramedic tells RadioTimes.com that he didn’t begrudge the pair wanting to come back to camp after storming off to form their own splinter group
The Island contestants offered dry clothes, food and shelter following "extreme" weather
How to get to Bear Grylls' desert islands
Channel 4 explains why The Island with Bear Grylls has returned to Sunday night
The Island descends into Brexit-style chaos as storm splits the camp into Leavers and...
Exclusive |
The Island’s Phil Coates says he was “aghast” at decision to call a...
The Island goes all Big Brother as contestants take matters into their own hands
Exclusive |
Why did Freddie quit The Island with Bear Grylls? Jordan Turner...
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Meet the Islanders on series 4 of the Island with Bear Grylls
23 Apr
Eva Longoria on her Ed Sheeran obsession, weeping at Moonlight and going wild for Bear Grylls
14 Apr
Are you Joanna Lumley, Mary Beard, Karl Pilkington or Bear Grylls?
24 Mar
The Island with Bear Grylls gets a third series
15 May