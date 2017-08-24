We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

The Island with Bear Grylls

E5 of 6
Series 4-Episode 5
Series 4-Episode 5

Today 11:05pm - 12:05am 4seven
Tomorrow, 10pm - 11:05pm 4seven
After four weeks, the islanders are barely surviving. They’re grey in the skin, shedding weight, are so weak – from hunger and gruesome diarrhea – that they’re starting to collapse, and their speech is getting less and less coherent. It’s grim to watch, and one wonders why Bear and the gang haven’t zoomed in on a speedboat to offer round the rehydration salts.

But elation comes in the form of a caiman crocodile, whose flesh provides enough meat for the whole group. The celebration is short-lived, though, when one of the group’s key leaders receives devastating news from home, just on the eve of the finale. This group has, impressively, weathered one of the toughest stints on the island, and straight after, in Surviving the Island, Bear offers a look at how he’d have attempted to cope.

The castaways enter their final days on the island, and Karen's health is deteriorating dangerously, as she suffers low blood sugar and diarrhoea. Ben and Jager try to catch some fish or hunt an elusive turkey, while Aran and Jacqui stumble across a caiman crocodile - which while dangerous, may also be an urgently needed source of food.

Presenter Bear Grylls
Executive Producer Nicola Brown
Series Editor Sebastian Grant
