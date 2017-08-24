The Island with Bear Grylls

Review

by Sarah Carson

After four weeks, the islanders are barely surviving. They’re grey in the skin, shedding weight, are so weak – from hunger and gruesome diarrhea – that they’re starting to collapse, and their speech is getting less and less coherent. It’s grim to watch, and one wonders why Bear and the gang haven’t zoomed in on a speedboat to offer round the rehydration salts.



But elation comes in the form of a caiman crocodile, whose flesh provides enough meat for the whole group. The celebration is short-lived, though, when one of the group’s key leaders receives devastating news from home, just on the eve of the finale. This group has, impressively, weathered one of the toughest stints on the island, and straight after, in Surviving the Island, Bear offers a look at how he’d have attempted to cope.



