Inside the Freemasons

Review

by Gill Crawford

“If you stand still you die. End of.” David Lallana (father of Liverpool midfielder Adam) is a happy chap. After 25 years as a Freemason, he’s actually setting up his own specialist Football Lodge, and is as pleased as punch about it. With membership declining, it’s a rare pleasure to attend a Lodge consecration rather than the cancellation of its warrant. And Lallana’s at the heart of efforts to recruit younger members to the brotherhood. So it’s boot-shaped gavels and a Lodge song to the tune of Blue Is the Colour…



It’s the final episode and though it’s not been a hugely revealing series (doors are still frequently shut in the camera’s face), it’s still been entertaining. And the brethren are endlessly good value.



