We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
More
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Inside the Freemasons
E5 of 5
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 1-Episode 5
Saturday 8pm - 9pm
Sky 1
See Repeats
Saturday,
9pm - 10pm
Sky 1 + 1
HD
SUB
WIDE
SUR
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Gill Crawford
“If you stand still you die. End of.” David Lallana (father of Liverpool midfielder Adam) is a happy chap. After 25 years as a Freemason, he’s actually setting up his own specialist Football Lodge, and is as pleased as punch about it. With membership declining, it’s a rare pleasure to attend a Lodge consecration rather than the cancellation of its warrant. And Lallana’s at the heart of efforts to recruit younger members to the brotherhood. So it’s boot-shaped gavels and a Lodge song to the tune of Blue Is the Colour…
It’s the final episode and though it’s not been a hugely revealing series (doors are still frequently shut in the camera’s face), it’s still been entertaining. And the brethren are endlessly good value.
Summary
Liverpool player Adam Lallana's Freemason father David opens a football-themed lodge as the world's oldest fraternity looks for new ways to attract members. Last in the series.
Education
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Inside the Freemasons
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Arrested Development season 5 is officially happening
6h ago
Jeremy Corbyn's One Show appearance confirmed
6h ago
First look at Michael Greco on Casualty
7h ago
No, The Keepers is not "the new Making a Murderer". Here's why
7h ago