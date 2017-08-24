We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Inside the Freemasons

E5 of 5
About Episode Guide
Series 1-Episode 5
Repeat

Series 1-Episode 5

Saturday 8pm - 9pm Sky 1
See Repeats
Saturday, 9pm - 10pm Sky 1 + 1
HD SUB WIDE SUR
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

“If you stand still you die. End of.” David Lallana (father of Liverpool midfielder Adam) is a happy chap. After 25 years as a Freemason, he’s actually setting up his own specialist Football Lodge, and is as pleased as punch about it. With membership declining, it’s a rare pleasure to attend a Lodge consecration rather than the cancellation of its warrant. And Lallana’s at the heart of efforts to recruit younger members to the brotherhood. So it’s boot-shaped gavels and a Lodge song to the tune of Blue Is the Colour…

It’s the final episode and though it’s not been a hugely revealing series (doors are still frequently shut in the camera’s face), it’s still been entertaining. And the brethren are endlessly good value.

Summary

Liverpool player Adam Lallana's Freemason father David opens a football-themed lodge as the world's oldest fraternity looks for new ways to attract members. Last in the series.
Education

Have Your Say What did you think of Inside the Freemasons?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Arrested Development season 5 is officially happening 6h ago
Jeremy Corbyn's One Show appearance confirmed 6h ago
First look at Michael Greco on Casualty 7h ago
No, The Keepers is not "the new Making a Murderer". Here's why 7h ago