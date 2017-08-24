We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
More
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
An Art Lovers' Guide
E3 of 3
About
Episode Guide
S1-E3 St Petersburg: An Art Lovers' Guide
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jane Rackham
St Petersburg may have palaces on every corner, but as art historian Janina Ramirez points out, “For everything that’s gorgeous, gilded and beautiful, there was bloodshed and revolution.”
She and Alastair Sooke start with a canal tour around the magnificent city, which she controversially suggests is more beautiful than Venice. The buildings are certainly imposing with some sombre façades such as St Isaac’s Cathedral hiding a lavish interior. The Winter Palace, of course, is fabulously opulent inside and out: “It’s like a wedding cake gone mad,” says Ramirez. In contrast to such overt displays of power and decadence, they visit a flat stuffed with protest art painted by a “dissident babushka”.
Summary
Janina Ramirez and Alastair Sooke explore the art and architecture of the Russian city, taking in a selection of imperial, communist and modern-day treasures. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Alastair Sooke
Presenter
Janina Ramirez
Director
Ruth Shurman
Executive Producer
Richard Bright
Series Producer
Ruth Shurman
Lifestyle
Documentary
Arts
Have Your Say
What did you think of
St Petersburg: An Art Lovers' Guide
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
An Art Lovers' Guide: Alastair Sooke on Saint Petersburg
The BBC4 presenter discovered a treasure-trove of art in Russia's cultural capital
An Art Lovers' Guide: How to get off the beaten track in Amsterdam
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Arrested Development season 5 is officially happening
6h ago
Jeremy Corbyn's One Show appearance confirmed
6h ago
First look at Michael Greco on Casualty
7h ago
No, The Keepers is not "the new Making a Murderer". Here's why
7h ago