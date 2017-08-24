An Art Lovers' Guide

Review

by Jane Rackham

St Petersburg may have palaces on every corner, but as art historian Janina Ramirez points out, “For everything that’s gorgeous, gilded and beautiful, there was bloodshed and revolution.”



She and Alastair Sooke start with a canal tour around the magnificent city, which she controversially suggests is more beautiful than Venice. The buildings are certainly imposing with some sombre façades such as St Isaac’s Cathedral hiding a lavish interior. The Winter Palace, of course, is fabulously opulent inside and out: “It’s like a wedding cake gone mad,” says Ramirez. In contrast to such overt displays of power and decadence, they visit a flat stuffed with protest art painted by a “dissident babushka”.



