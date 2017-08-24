We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

An Art Lovers' Guide

St Petersburg may have palaces on every corner, but as art historian Janina Ramirez points out, “For everything that’s gorgeous, gilded and beautiful, there was bloodshed and revolution.”

She and Alastair Sooke start with a canal tour around the magnificent city, which she controversially suggests is more beautiful than Venice. The buildings are certainly imposing with some sombre façades such as St Isaac’s Cathedral hiding a lavish interior. The Winter Palace, of course, is fabulously opulent inside and out: “It’s like a wedding cake gone mad,” says Ramirez. In contrast to such overt displays of power and decadence, they visit a flat stuffed with protest art painted by a “dissident babushka”.

Janina Ramirez and Alastair Sooke explore the art and architecture of the Russian city, taking in a selection of imperial, communist and modern-day treasures. Last in the series.

Presenter Alastair Sooke
Presenter Janina Ramirez
Director Ruth Shurman
Executive Producer Richard Bright
Series Producer Ruth Shurman
