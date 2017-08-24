Little Boy Blue

Review

by Alison Graham

The collision of two diametrically opposite worlds is never more apparent than when 11-year-old Rhys Jones’s murderer goes on trial. Rhys’s kind, polite parents sit in court, listening to the most harrowing evidence with all the dignity they can muster, while their son’s killer and his associates smirk, giggle, chat and throw paper aeroplanes in the dock. When they are convicted one of them yells, “All this for some f***ing kid.”



Yet it’s Rhys’s mother Mel (Sinéad Keenan, who will break your heart) who is given a message from the judge: if she can’t stop crying can she please leave the court – her tears might influence the jury.



After the verdicts, Jeff Pope’s piercingly sad fact-based drama keeps the focus on Rhys’s parents Mel and Steve whose marriage is ruptured. Why doesn’t she go back to work, to feel normal again, he asks her. “Because I don’t want to feel normal!” comes the angry reply.



