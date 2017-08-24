We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
More
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Little Boy Blue
E4 of 4
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 1-Episode 4
Monday 10pm - 11pm
TV3
See Repeats
Sun 28 May,
12:15am - 1:15am
TV3
SUB
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Alison Graham
The collision of two diametrically opposite worlds is never more apparent than when 11-year-old Rhys Jones’s murderer goes on trial. Rhys’s kind, polite parents sit in court, listening to the most harrowing evidence with all the dignity they can muster, while their son’s killer and his associates smirk, giggle, chat and throw paper aeroplanes in the dock. When they are convicted one of them yells, “All this for some f***ing kid.”
Yet it’s Rhys’s mother Mel (Sinéad Keenan, who will break your heart) who is given a message from the judge: if she can’t stop crying can she please leave the court – her tears might influence the jury.
After the verdicts, Jeff Pope’s piercingly sad fact-based drama keeps the focus on Rhys’s parents Mel and Steve whose marriage is ruptured. Why doesn’t she go back to work, to feel normal again, he asks her. “Because I don’t want to feel normal!” comes the angry reply.
Summary
Mercer and his associates are tried for their roles in the killing of 11-year-old Rhys Jones, but the verdict fails to bring closure for the boy's parents Melanie and Steve as the fractures in their relationship come to a head. Meanwhile an unexpected setback leaves Det Supt Dave Kelly with a tough decision to make. The concluding part of the fact-based drama centred on the devastating impact of a child's murder amid a wave of gang violence in Liverpool, starring Stephen Graham, Sinead Keenan and Brían F O'Byrne. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
Det Supt Dave Kelly
Stephen Graham
Mel Jones
Sinead Keenan
DCI Mark Guinness
Stephen Walters
Marie Thompson
Christine Tremarco
Asst Ch Const Pat Gallan
Sara Powell
Claire Olssen
Faye McKeever
Steve Jones
Brían F O'Byrne
Jeanette Mercer
Samantha Robinson
Marie Yates
Lizzie Hopley
Frank Yates
Jack Lamb
James Yates
James Nelson-Joyce
Jordan Olssen
Nathan Clark Smith
Nathan Quinn
Jak Corrie
Dean Kelly
Jack McMullen
Sean Mercer
Paddy Rowan
Senior Crown Prosector Helen Morris
Clare Calbraith
Dr Paul Johnson
Simon Fielder
Paula Kelly
Michelle Butterly
WDC Jackie Carter
Jodie McNee
Richard Townsmead
Tim Steed
Owen Jones
Matthew Roberts
Kevin Moody
Michael Moran
Sandra Oxley
Kerrie Hayes
Protection Officer
Petra Letang
Vida Moody
Heather Bleasdale
DC Danny Jones
Robbie O'Neill
Debra Taylor
Elizabeth Berrington
Dave Kelly Jr
Paddy Birkenhead
Jenny Kelly
Megan Dawson
Nicky Kelly
Olivia Manning
Donna Kelly
Laura Dos Santos
Police liaison officer
Vanessa Emme
Joseph McCormick
Paul Smith Jr
Neil Flewitt QC
Gerard Horan
Mr Justice Stephen Irwin
Justin Wilde
Richard Pratt QC
Jason Thorpe
Prof Peter French
Howard Crossley
Barrister Gordon Harrison
Howard Ward
Court clerk
Laura Yates
Director
Paul Whittington
Executive Producer
Jeff Pope
Producer
Kwadjo Dajan
Writer
Jeff Pope
see more
Drama
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Little Boy Blue
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Senior police officer in Rhys Jones case criticises ITV's Little Boy Blue for being...
The broadcaster maintains that the drama was "based on extensive research" and "depicts the officers involved in the murder investigation fairly"
Searing performances ensured Little Boy Blue stood out from the rest
Ellie Harrison
Little Boy Blue – what happened next?
Little Boy Blue: how did detectives crack the Rhys Jones case?
Little Boy Blue viewers react to heartbreaking episode two funeral scene
How accurate are the events of Little Boy Blue episode two?
Who's who? |
Meet the cast of Little Boy Blue
Daniel Mays on why actors shouldn’t “posh up” to get roles
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Arrested Development season 5 is officially happening
6h ago
Jeremy Corbyn's One Show appearance confirmed
6h ago
First look at Michael Greco on Casualty
7h ago
Three Girls is harrowing – but it's a real-life drama you need to watch
16 May