Little Boy Blue

E4 of 4
About Episode Guide
Series 1-Episode 4
Premiere

Series 1-Episode 4

Monday 10pm - 11pm TV3
Sun 28 May, 12:15am - 1:15am TV3
Review

The collision of two diametrically opposite worlds is never more apparent than when 11-year-old Rhys Jones’s murderer goes on trial. Rhys’s kind, polite parents sit in court, listening to the most harrowing evidence with all the dignity they can muster, while their son’s killer and his associates smirk, giggle, chat and throw paper aeroplanes in the dock. When they are convicted one of them yells, “All this for some f***ing kid.”

Yet it’s Rhys’s mother Mel (Sinéad Keenan, who will break your heart) who is given a message from the judge: if she can’t stop crying can she please leave the court – her tears might influence the jury.

After the verdicts, Jeff Pope’s piercingly sad fact-based drama keeps the focus on Rhys’s parents Mel and Steve whose marriage is ruptured. Why doesn’t she go back to work, to feel normal again, he asks her. “Because I don’t want to feel normal!” comes the angry reply.

Summary

Mercer and his associates are tried for their roles in the killing of 11-year-old Rhys Jones, but the verdict fails to bring closure for the boy's parents Melanie and Steve as the fractures in their relationship come to a head. Meanwhile an unexpected setback leaves Det Supt Dave Kelly with a tough decision to make. The concluding part of the fact-based drama centred on the devastating impact of a child's murder amid a wave of gang violence in Liverpool, starring Stephen Graham, Sinead Keenan and Brían F O'Byrne. Last in the series.

Cast & Crew

Det Supt Dave Kelly Stephen Graham
Mel Jones Sinead Keenan
DCI Mark Guinness Stephen Walters
Marie Thompson Christine Tremarco
Asst Ch Const Pat Gallan Sara Powell
Claire Olssen Faye McKeever
Steve Jones Brían F O'Byrne
Jeanette Mercer Samantha Robinson
Marie Yates Lizzie Hopley
Frank Yates Jack Lamb
James Yates James Nelson-Joyce
Jordan Olssen Nathan Clark Smith
Nathan Quinn Jak Corrie
Dean Kelly Jack McMullen
Sean Mercer Paddy Rowan
Senior Crown Prosector Helen Morris Clare Calbraith
Dr Paul Johnson Simon Fielder
Paula Kelly Michelle Butterly
WDC Jackie Carter Jodie McNee
Richard Townsmead Tim Steed
Owen Jones Matthew Roberts
Kevin Moody Michael Moran
Sandra Oxley Kerrie Hayes
Protection Officer Petra Letang
Vida Moody Heather Bleasdale
DC Danny Jones Robbie O'Neill
Debra Taylor Elizabeth Berrington
Dave Kelly Jr Paddy Birkenhead
Jenny Kelly Megan Dawson
Nicky Kelly Olivia Manning
Donna Kelly Laura Dos Santos
Police liaison officer Vanessa Emme
Joseph McCormick Paul Smith Jr
Neil Flewitt QC Gerard Horan
Mr Justice Stephen Irwin Justin Wilde
Richard Pratt QC Jason Thorpe
Prof Peter French Howard Crossley
Barrister Gordon Harrison Howard Ward
Court clerk Laura Yates
Director Paul Whittington
Executive Producer Jeff Pope
Producer Kwadjo Dajan
Writer Jeff Pope
see more
Drama

Full Episode Guide
Senior police officer in Rhys Jones case criticises ITV's Little Boy Blue for being...

The broadcaster maintains that the drama was "based on extensive research" and "depicts the officers involved in the murder investigation fairly"

Searing performances ensured Little Boy Blue stood out from the rest

Ellie Harrison

Little Boy Blue – what happened next?

Little Boy Blue: how did detectives crack the Rhys Jones case?

Little Boy Blue viewers react to heartbreaking episode two funeral scene

How accurate are the events of Little Boy Blue episode two?

Who's who? | Meet the cast of Little Boy Blue

Daniel Mays on why actors shouldn’t “posh up” to get roles

