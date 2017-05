Review

by Alison Graham

Charlotte the harlot (Jessica Brown Findlay) finds an unlikely saviour as she languishes in prison with her young swain, waiting to hear if they will confront the hangman.There are deals being done by everyone in a final episode that commendably tries to tie up every possible plot string. There’s no reason why Harlots shouldn’t return (ITV has yet to decide) but I hope it does, there’s nothing quite like it – engagingly filthy, breathlessly sexy but with a good heart. And the production design is amazing, Georgian England has rarely looked so sumptuous and repellent.As we leave the stews of London, the two ruling madams, Mrs Quigley and Wells, each bait a trap.