Harlots

E8 of 8
Series 1-Episode 8
Today 11:05pm - 12:10am ITV Encore
Tomorrow, 12:05am - 1:10am ITV Encore +1
Thursday, 12:05am - 1:10am ITV Encore
Friday, 1:05am - 2:10am ITV Encore +1
Sunday, 10pm - 11:05pm ITV Encore
Sunday, 11pm - 12:05am ITV Encore +1
Charlotte the harlot (Jessica Brown Findlay) finds an unlikely saviour as she languishes in prison with her young swain, waiting to hear if they will confront the hangman.

There are deals being done by everyone in a final episode that commendably tries to tie up every possible plot string. There’s no reason why Harlots shouldn’t return (ITV has yet to decide) but I hope it does, there’s nothing quite like it – engagingly filthy, breathlessly sexy but with a good heart. And the production design is amazing, Georgian England has rarely looked so sumptuous and repellent.

As we leave the stews of London, the two ruling madams, Mrs Quigley and Wells, each bait a trap.

Period drama set in London in 1763 following Margaret Wells as she struggles to reconcile her roles as mother and brothel owner. Samantha Morton and Lesley Manville star. Last in the series.

Lydia Quigley Lesley Manville
Margaret Wells Samantha Morton
Charlotte Wells Jessica Brown Findlay
Lucy Wells Eloise Smyth
Emily Lacey Holli Dempsey
Daniel Marney Rory Fleck Byrne
Benjamin Lennox Timothy Innes
Harriet Lennox Pippa Bennett-Warner
William North Danny Sapani
