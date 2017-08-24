We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Harlots
Alison Graham
Charlotte the harlot (Jessica Brown Findlay) finds an unlikely saviour as she languishes in prison with her young swain, waiting to hear if they will confront the hangman.
There are deals being done by everyone in a final episode that commendably tries to tie up every possible plot string. There’s no reason why
Harlots
shouldn’t return (ITV has yet to decide) but I hope it does, there’s nothing quite like it – engagingly filthy, breathlessly sexy but with a good heart. And the production design is amazing, Georgian England has rarely looked so sumptuous and repellent.
As we leave the stews of London, the two ruling madams, Mrs Quigley and Wells, each bait a trap.
Summary
Period drama set in London in 1763 following Margaret Wells as she struggles to reconcile her roles as mother and brothel owner. Samantha Morton and Lesley Manville star. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
Lydia Quigley
Lesley Manville
Margaret Wells
Samantha Morton
Charlotte Wells
Jessica Brown Findlay
Lucy Wells
Eloise Smyth
Emily Lacey
Holli Dempsey
Daniel Marney
Rory Fleck Byrne
Benjamin Lennox
Timothy Innes
Harriet Lennox
Pippa Bennett-Warner
William North
Danny Sapani
Full Episode Guide
Will there be a second series of Harlots?
Another series has not yet been announced, but Samantha Morton would be "thrilled" to return as Margaret Wells
Meet the real-life women who inspired ITV's Harlots
Harlots star Jessica Brown Findlay: Whoopie cushions in sex scenes helps "breaks the ice"
Sex in the city: how the Georgian London of ITV's Harlots was built on the profits of...
Harlots uncovered: behind the scenes of ITV's new period drama
Meet the cast of Harlots
Jessica Brown Findlay, Samantha Morton and Lesley Manville to become Harlots in new ITV...
Arrested Development season 5 is officially happening
6h ago
Jeremy Corbyn's One Show appearance confirmed
6h ago
First look at Michael Greco on Casualty
7h ago
No, The Keepers is not "the new Making a Murderer". Here's why
7h ago