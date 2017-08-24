Escape to Costa Rica

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Review
by
Claire Webb
As well as being the “happiest place on earth”, Costa Rica boasts one of the world’s “blue zones”, where lots of people live over 100 years. Gaia Vince spends a day with a 99-year-old cowboy and takes part in a religious ceremony to find out why (one woman claims early nights are the secret to longevity).
She has to swallow her principles when she visits the only beach in the world where it’s legal to collect, sell and eat the eggs of endangered turtles. Surprisingly, this controversial harvest is good for the turtles too, and there’s some wonderful footage of them nesting.
Summary
Science writer Gaia Vince concludes her tour of the most environmentally sustainable country in the world by going horse riding with a 99-year-old cowboy and taking a canoe trip to meet the indigenous Bribri people. She also sees thousands of olive ridley turtles coming ashore to lay their eggs. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Gaia Vince
Executive Producer
Katie Bailiff
Executive Producer
Brian Hill
Producer
Holly Moy
Series Director
Eoin O'Shea
Series Producer
Eoin O'Shea
Documentary
