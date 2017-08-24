Escape to Costa Rica

Review

by Claire Webb

As well as being the “happiest place on earth”, Costa Rica boasts one of the world’s “blue zones”, where lots of people live over 100 years. Gaia Vince spends a day with a 99-year-old cowboy and takes part in a religious ceremony to find out why (one woman claims early nights are the secret to longevity).



She has to swallow her principles when she visits the only beach in the world where it’s legal to collect, sell and eat the eggs of endangered turtles. Surprisingly, this controversial harvest is good for the turtles too, and there’s some wonderful footage of them nesting.

