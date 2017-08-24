We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Escape to Costa Rica

Series 1-Episode 3

As well as being the “happiest place on earth”, Costa Rica boasts one of the world’s “blue zones”, where lots of people live over 100 years. Gaia Vince spends a day with a 99-year-old cowboy and takes part in a religious ceremony to find out why (one woman claims early nights are the secret to longevity).

She has to swallow her principles when she visits the only beach in the world where it’s legal to collect, sell and eat the eggs of endangered turtles. Surprisingly, this controversial harvest is good for the turtles too, and there’s some wonderful footage of them nesting.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Gaia Vince
Executive Producer Katie Bailiff
Executive Producer Brian Hill
Producer Holly Moy
Series Director Eoin O'Shea
Series Producer Eoin O'Shea
Documentary

