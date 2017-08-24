We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Jamestown
E2 of 8
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 1-Episode 2
Tomorrow 10pm - 11pm
Sky 1
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
11pm - 12am
Sky 1 + 1
HD
SUB
WIDE
SUR
Watchlist
Review
by
David Butcher
This is one of those enjoyable dramas where each cast member is perfectly cut out for their role. The joy of this is that when the story (about struggling colonists in early America) starts to tread water, we can simply enjoy the performances – Burn Gorman, for instance, has little to do except glower as preening creep Farlow, but does so beautifully.
Naomi Battrick as Jocelyn makes out-thinking all the men in 1619 Virginia seem child’s play. And Niamh Walsh is excellent as Verity, the Irish girl in the alehouse. Verity is loud, witty and stands up for herself, so obviously she’s branded a witch. “Women!” moans the marshal. “We’ve let the wickedness in amongst us!” And it all goes a bit Arthur Miller.
Summary
As Jocelyn once again undermines the men in the colony, Farlow and Redwick attempt to send a powerful message to the
Jamestown
women about their status in the settlement. Meanwhile, things go from bad to worse for Verity when a mysterious illness sweeps through the town shortly after she's heard cursing the colony and she is accused of being a witch, and Alice faces her own fight against the authorities when they try to dictate who she should now marry.
Cast & Crew
Jocelyn
Naomi Battrick
Alice
Sophie Rundle
Verity
Niamh Walsh
Meredith
Dean Lennox Kelly
Henry
Max Beesley
Governor Yeardley
Jason Flemyng
Farlow
Burn Gorman
Redwick
Steven Waddington
Drama
Full Episode Guide
Jamestown: Follow in the footsteps of the first British settlers in America
The real-life story behind the 17th century English colony – and how you can visit it today
Everything you need to know about Sky's new historical drama Jamestown
Meet the cast of Jamestown
Sky orders second series of Jamestown – before the first has even begun
Latest News
Arrested Development season 5 is officially happening
6h ago
Jeremy Corbyn's One Show appearance confirmed
6h ago
First look at Michael Greco on Casualty
7h ago
No, The Keepers is not "the new Making a Murderer". Here's why
7h ago