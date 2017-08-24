We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Jamestown

This is one of those enjoyable dramas where each cast member is perfectly cut out for their role. The joy of this is that when the story (about struggling colonists in early America) starts to tread water, we can simply enjoy the performances – Burn Gorman, for instance, has little to do except glower as preening creep Farlow, but does so beautifully.

Naomi Battrick as Jocelyn makes out-thinking all the men in 1619 Virginia seem child’s play. And Niamh Walsh is excellent as Verity, the Irish girl in the alehouse. Verity is loud, witty and stands up for herself, so obviously she’s branded a witch. “Women!” moans the marshal. “We’ve let the wickedness in amongst us!” And it all goes a bit Arthur Miller.

Summary

As Jocelyn once again undermines the men in the colony, Farlow and Redwick attempt to send a powerful message to the Jamestown women about their status in the settlement. Meanwhile, things go from bad to worse for Verity when a mysterious illness sweeps through the town shortly after she's heard cursing the colony and she is accused of being a witch, and Alice faces her own fight against the authorities when they try to dictate who she should now marry.

Cast & Crew

Jocelyn Naomi Battrick
Alice Sophie Rundle
Verity Niamh Walsh
Meredith Dean Lennox Kelly
Henry Max Beesley
Governor Yeardley Jason Flemyng
Farlow Burn Gorman
Redwick Steven Waddington
Jamestown: Follow in the footsteps of the first British settlers in America

The real-life story behind the 17th century English colony – and how you can visit it today

Everything you need to know about Sky's new historical drama Jamestown

Meet the cast of Jamestown

Sky orders second series of Jamestown – before the first has even begun

