Review

by David Butcher

This is one of those enjoyable dramas where each cast member is perfectly cut out for their role. The joy of this is that when the story (about struggling colonists in early America) starts to tread water, we can simply enjoy the performances – Burn Gorman, for instance, has little to do except glower as preening creep Farlow, but does so beautifully.



Naomi Battrick as Jocelyn makes out-thinking all the men in 1619 Virginia seem child’s play. And Niamh Walsh is excellent as Verity, the Irish girl in the alehouse. Verity is loud, witty and stands up for herself, so obviously she’s branded a witch. “Women!” moans the marshal. “We’ve let the wickedness in amongst us!” And it all goes a bit Arthur Miller.



