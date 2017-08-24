Lethal Weapon

This really is a gloriously slick and undemanding series. I’m surprised more people don’t unwind from the working week with its gunfights and wisecracks and character comedy. (However corny the scenes get, they’re played note-perfect by Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans.) Yes, the whole thing is shot through with that old-school vein of American frat-boy machismo, but what US cop show isn’t? It’s the TV equivalent of the dirty food movement, an oily, messy burger dripping with cheese but perfectly executed. And this week’s story is weightier than usual, a real quarter-pounder, as the captain (whose usual role is to get cross when Murtaugh and Riggs cause chaos) has a moral quandary to wrestle with. Well, of sorts.

Summary

The slaying of a Texas ranger leads Murtaugh and Riggs to believe a possible misuse of power is at play in the LA Sheriff's department. Just as the duo are certain they have found their culprit, the case becomes even more complicated when a dark secret is dug up regarding Captain Avery's past. It turns out he may once have done the wrong thing for the right reasons, but can he convince those around him his cause was just? Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford star in this series, based on the hit, big-screen movie.