Lethal Weapon

E11 of 18
S1-E11 Lawmen
Repeat

S1-E11 Lawmen

Today 11pm - 11:55pm ITV4
Tomorrow, 12am - 12:55am ITV4+1
HD SUB WIDE AD
This really is a gloriously slick and undemanding series. I’m surprised more people don’t unwind from the working week with its gunfights and wisecracks and character comedy.

(However corny the scenes get, they’re played note-perfect by Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans.) Yes, the whole thing is shot through with that old-school vein of American frat-boy machismo, but what US cop show isn’t? It’s the TV equivalent of the dirty food movement, an oily, messy burger dripping with cheese but perfectly executed.

And this week’s story is weightier than usual, a real quarter-pounder, as the captain (whose usual role is to get cross when Murtaugh and Riggs cause chaos) has a moral quandary to wrestle with. Well, of sorts.

Summary

The slaying of a Texas ranger leads Murtaugh and Riggs to believe a possible misuse of power is at play in the LA Sheriff's department. Just as the duo are certain they have found their culprit, the case becomes even more complicated when a dark secret is dug up regarding Captain Avery's past. It turns out he may once have done the wrong thing for the right reasons, but can he convince those around him his cause was just? Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford star in this series, based on the hit, big-screen movie.

Cast & Crew

Martin Riggs Clayne Crawford
Roger Murtaugh Damon Wayans
Trish Murtaugh Keesha Sharp
Capt Brooks Avery Kevin Rahm
Scorsese Johnathan Fernandez
Det Sonya Bailey Michelle Mitchenor
David Reed Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Luke Barton Scott William Winters
Samuel Petry Brett Rice
Peter Scarelli Charles Baker
Leila Jones Sola Bamis
Alejandro Cruz Richard Cabral
Wade Davies JF Davis
Deputy Allen Lamar Stewart
Texas ranger Markell Andrew
Desk clerk Nicole J Butler
Bike cop Andy Hoff
Waitress Taylor Cooper
Director Sylvain White
Producer Marc David Alpert
Writer Andy Callahan
Drama

Have Your Say What did you think of Lawmen?

