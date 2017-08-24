Lethal Weapon

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
David Butcher
This really is a gloriously slick and undemanding series. I’m surprised more people don’t unwind from the working week with its gunfights and wisecracks and character comedy.
(However corny the scenes get, they’re played note-perfect by Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans.) Yes, the whole thing is shot through with that old-school vein of American frat-boy machismo, but what US cop show isn’t? It’s the TV equivalent of the dirty food movement, an oily, messy burger dripping with cheese but perfectly executed.
And this week’s story is weightier than usual, a real quarter-pounder, as the captain (whose usual role is to get cross when Murtaugh and Riggs cause chaos) has a moral quandary to wrestle with. Well, of sorts.
Summary
The slaying of a Texas ranger leads Murtaugh and Riggs to believe a possible misuse of power is at play in the LA Sheriff's department. Just as the duo are certain they have found their culprit, the case becomes even more complicated when a dark secret is dug up regarding Captain Avery's past. It turns out he may once have done the wrong thing for the right reasons, but can he convince those around him his cause was just? Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford star in this series, based on the hit, big-screen movie.
Cast & Crew
Martin Riggs
Clayne Crawford
Roger Murtaugh
Damon Wayans
Trish Murtaugh
Keesha Sharp
Capt Brooks Avery
Kevin Rahm
Scorsese
Johnathan Fernandez
Det Sonya Bailey
Michelle Mitchenor
David Reed
Malcolm-Jamal Warner
Luke Barton
Scott William Winters
Samuel Petry
Brett Rice
Peter Scarelli
Charles Baker
Leila Jones
Sola Bamis
Alejandro Cruz
Richard Cabral
Wade Davies
JF Davis
Deputy Allen
Lamar Stewart
Texas ranger
Markell Andrew
Desk clerk
Nicole J Butler
Bike cop
Andy Hoff
Waitress
Taylor Cooper
Director
Sylvain White
Producer
Marc David Alpert
Writer
Andy Callahan
Drama
