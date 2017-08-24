Dara and Ed's Road to Mandalay

Review

by Jane Rackham

Dara O Briain and Ed Byrne promise they won’t keep saying they’re in search of “the real Thailand”, but they are. The “party paradise” of Phuket definitely isn’t it, even though they get to release young turtles back into the sea rather than - like most tourists – sitting in a tacky bar where Thai ladies do dubious things.



In Bangkok they contemplate mortality in a special temple service, while in Mon Cham, Dara realises why he’s never been linked to Top Gear. Ed prefers to describe the country as “user-friendly rather than touristy” – but they’re still not sure they’ve found the real Thailand.



