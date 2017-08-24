We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Dara and Ed's Road to Mandalay

E2 of 3
About Episode Guide
S1-E2 Thailand

Review

Dara O Briain and Ed Byrne promise they won’t keep saying they’re in search of “the real Thailand”, but they are. The “party paradise” of Phuket definitely isn’t it, even though they get to release young turtles back into the sea rather than - like most tourists – sitting in a tacky bar where Thai ladies do dubious things.

In Bangkok they contemplate mortality in a special temple service, while in Mon Cham, Dara realises why he’s never been linked to Top Gear. Ed prefers to describe the country as “user-friendly rather than touristy” – but they’re still not sure they’ve found the real Thailand.

Summary

Dara O Briain and Ed Byrne continue their journey in Thailand, where they find out about locals' reaction to the tourist explosion in Bangkok, explore the ruins of the capital of Ayutthaya and visit an elephant sanctuary. Along the way, they stop off for a massage and Ed has a go at Thai boxing. They also visit a turtle conservation centre, where they help to return two of the animals to the sea, and meet members of a hill tribe who have turned their tradition of downhill racing in wooden carts into a tourist attraction.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Dara O Briain
Presenter Ed Byrne
Executive Producer Fiona Caldwell
Series Producer Pamela Gordon
Lifestyle

Full Episode Guide
