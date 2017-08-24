We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
The Supervet
E4
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 9-Episode 4
Tomorrow 2am - 2:55am
4seven
HD
SUB
AD
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Since Fitzpatrick Referrals was set up 11 years ago, it’s treated 350,000 different animals but what the patients all share is the unconditional love of their owners. However, Caroline has more love to give than most: she brings 14 of her rescue dogs in to the consulting room, including Cookie, a tiny papillon with debilitating arthritis.
At the other end of the scale is Guinness, a seven-stone Burmese mountain dog with a spinal infection that suddenly paralysed his back legs. “It’s not looking good,” says Noel sorrowfully. When, several weeks after the operation, Guinness voluntarily urinates outside, it’s cause for celebration. Dog owners will understand.
Summary
Documentary following the work of pioneering veterinary practice Fitzpatrick Referrals in Surrey, where orthopaedic-neuro veterinary surgeon Noel Fitzpatrick and his team help some of the nation's hardest-to-cure pets using cutting-edge procedures. A woman arrives with 14 of her rescue dogs, including a tiny papillon in need of a double knee replacement. Noel and his team also fit a German shepherd with a specially designed bionic foot, and treat a mountain dog that is suffering problems with its spine.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Alex Sutherland
Series Producer
Lucy Kennedy
Nature
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick: "I walk a moral tightrope between life and death"
Pioneering vet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick fitted Oscar the cat with bionic paws - now he wants to try his techniques on humans...
