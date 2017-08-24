The Supervet

Review

by Jane Rackham

Since Fitzpatrick Referrals was set up 11 years ago, it’s treated 350,000 different animals but what the patients all share is the unconditional love of their owners. However, Caroline has more love to give than most: she brings 14 of her rescue dogs in to the consulting room, including Cookie, a tiny papillon with debilitating arthritis.



At the other end of the scale is Guinness, a seven-stone Burmese mountain dog with a spinal infection that suddenly paralysed his back legs. “It’s not looking good,” says Noel sorrowfully. When, several weeks after the operation, Guinness voluntarily urinates outside, it’s cause for celebration. Dog owners will understand.



