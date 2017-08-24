We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Morocco to Timbuktu: An Arabian Adventure
Series 1-Episode 1
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Adventurer Alice Morrison loves Morocco, whether she’s squeezing into a taxi with three strangers, tasting camels’ milk or standing in a vat of pigeon excrement at a tannery.
She’s making the 200-mile journey from Tangier to the “city of gold”, Timbuktu, along the old trade routes or salt roads. Apart from a five-hour ride aboard the Marrakesh Express (accompanied by appropriate soundtrack), she mainly treks through inhospitable terrain chatting to people in fluent Arabic and French about the country’s history and traditions.
Alice is inquisitive and will try anything (hence the tannery experience), but this is a bit more intellectual than a Palinesque travelogue.
Summary
Writer and explorer Alice Morrison presents the first of two programmes in which she follows the salt roads of North Africa, once the world's richest trading networks, to the fabled sandstone city of Timbuktu. Setting off from Tangier, she learns how the routes were forged by the demand for gold from the mines of sub-Saharan Africa. She then passes through the Islamic city Fes, home to the world's oldest university, catches a train to the great market town of Marrakech and treks across the Atlas Mountains, before visiting the ancient caves of salt, the commodity that gave the roads their name.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Alice Morrison
Director
Alicia Arce
Editor
Bill Gill
Executive Producer
Harry Bell
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
Morocco to Timbuktu: Meet the woman exploring North Africa's salt roads
Alice Morrison travels from Tangiers to the fabled sandstone city of Timbuktu in her new BBC2 series
