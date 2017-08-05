Going Back, Giving Back

Review

by Jane Rackham

On Boxing Day 2004, when Rob and Paul Forkan were 17 and 15 respectively, they were caught in the tsunami that devastated Sri Lanka. They lost their parents that day but, thanks to the generosity of others, got themselves back to Britain where they’ve subsequently set up a charity for orphans and underprivileged children as well as a successful fashion business.



But the premise of this series is about people who are inspired to help others who’ve experienced something similar, so Aled Jones introduces them to two young brothers grieving for their mother and brother, who also died tragically at sea. It’s inspirational and terribly moving.



