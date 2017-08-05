Accessibility Links
Going Back, Giving Back
E2 of 5
About
Episode Guide
Series 2 - Episode 2
Tsunami
Review
by
Jane Rackham
On Boxing Day 2004, when Rob and Paul Forkan were 17 and 15 respectively, they were caught in the tsunami that devastated Sri Lanka. They lost their parents that day but, thanks to the generosity of others, got themselves back to Britain where they’ve subsequently set up a charity for orphans and underprivileged children as well as a successful fashion business.
But the premise of this series is about people who are inspired to help others who’ve experienced something similar, so Aled Jones introduces them to two young brothers grieving for their mother and brother, who also died tragically at sea. It’s inspirational and terribly moving.
Summary
Two siblings whose parents died in the Boxing Day tsunami of 2004 try to help two teenage brothers who lost their mum and brother. Aled Jones presents.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Aled Jones
Series Editor
Sarah Knight
Education
Full Episode Guide
