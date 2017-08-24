Midnight Sun

Review

by Mark Braxton

If this startling thriller did spin too many threads, you couldn’t fault its ambition. The fraught finale juggles the endgame of a resourceful but twisted killer, a race against time to find the lead detectives’ children, and many more elements besides.



The plight of the indigenous Sami in Lapland has played out against the mind-scramble of dark deeds in sustained sunshine. And the unusual central pairing of Sweden’s Gustaf Hammarsten with French actress Leila Bekhti has worked superbly. But the central message of the series, spelt out in the moving epilogue, is what abides most powerfully.