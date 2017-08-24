We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Midnight Sun

E8 of 8
Series 1-Episode 8

Series 1-Episode 8

If this startling thriller did spin too many threads, you couldn’t fault its ambition. The fraught finale juggles the endgame of a resourceful but twisted killer, a race against time to find the lead detectives’ children, and many more elements besides.

The plight of the indigenous Sami in Lapland has played out against the mind-scramble of dark deeds in sustained sunshine. And the unusual central pairing of Sweden’s Gustaf Hammarsten with French actress Leila Bekhti has worked superbly. But the central message of the series, spelt out in the moving epilogue, is what abides most powerfully.

In the season finale, the killer's horrific plan comes to fruition in the depths of the mines, and Kahina tries to save the trapped victims.
Everything you need to know about new Sky Atlantic drama Midnight Sun

What is it about? Who's in it? Here's what we know about the upcoming crime thriller
