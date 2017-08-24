We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
MasterChef
E18 of 25
About
Episode Guide
Series 13-Episode 18
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Fasten your aprons – it’s semi-finals week and the standard of cooking is very high. After five weeks, only nine amateur cooks remain in the competition and their challenge now is to create a dish that showcases their favourite ingredient.
Gregg Wallace gets excited at the prospect of eating rhubarb (one of his all-time faves), but there are also dishes celebrating cauliflower, ginger, seaweed, beetroot, pork and sauternes wine. One amateur decides to impress by making two lamb dishes in the allotted 90 minutes. The eight that go through to the next round will be feeding the cast and crew of Holby City. No jokes about food poisoning, please.
Summary
The semi-finals get under way with the nine remaining contenders facing just one test to keep themselves in the competition. They have 90 minutes to cook dishes showcasing their favourite ingredients, with their choices including lamb, cauliflower and seaweed, before one of the hopefuls is eliminated.
Cast & Crew
Judge
Gregg Wallace
Judge
John Torode
Editor
Dan Jobar
Executive Editor
David Ambler
Series Director
David Crerar
Series Producer
Katie Attwood
Entertainment
Food
Have Your Say
What did you think of
MasterChef
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
MasterChef fans who think Saliha didn't deserve to win might want to think again
The way the BBC culinary contest plays out in real time is very different to how we see it on TV, says Paul Jones - and whoever you think should have won, some of the criticism levelled at Saliha is just plain ignorant
MasterChef winner aims to combine medical and culinary skills to tackle childhood obesity
MasterChef 2017 viewers delighted by Saliha’s win but some feel Steve was robbed
Meet the MasterChef 2017 finalists: who is Giovanna Ryan?
MasterChef 2017 contestant guide
| Who is Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed?
MasterChef 2017 contestant guide
| Who is Steve Kielty?
Meet the MasterChef 2017 finalists: who is Alison O’Reilly?
MasterChef 2017 finalists |
Who is Lorna Robertson?
