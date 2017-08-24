We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

MasterChef

E18 of 25
About Episode Guide
Series 13-Episode 18

Review

Fasten your aprons – it’s semi-finals week and the standard of cooking is very high. After five weeks, only nine amateur cooks remain in the competition and their challenge now is to create a dish that showcases their favourite ingredient.

Gregg Wallace gets excited at the prospect of eating rhubarb (one of his all-time faves), but there are also dishes celebrating cauliflower, ginger, seaweed, beetroot, pork and sauternes wine. One amateur decides to impress by making two lamb dishes in the allotted 90 minutes. The eight that go through to the next round will be feeding the cast and crew of Holby City. No jokes about food poisoning, please.

Summary

The semi-finals get under way with the nine remaining contenders facing just one test to keep themselves in the competition. They have 90 minutes to cook dishes showcasing their favourite ingredients, with their choices including lamb, cauliflower and seaweed, before one of the hopefuls is eliminated.

Cast & Crew

Judge Gregg Wallace
Judge John Torode
Editor Dan Jobar
Executive Editor David Ambler
Series Director David Crerar
Series Producer Katie Attwood
Entertainment Food

