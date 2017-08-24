MasterChef

Review

by Jane Rackham

Fasten your aprons – it’s semi-finals week and the standard of cooking is very high. After five weeks, only nine amateur cooks remain in the competition and their challenge now is to create a dish that showcases their favourite ingredient.



Gregg Wallace gets excited at the prospect of eating rhubarb (one of his all-time faves), but there are also dishes celebrating cauliflower, ginger, seaweed, beetroot, pork and sauternes wine. One amateur decides to impress by making two lamb dishes in the allotted 90 minutes. The eight that go through to the next round will be feeding the cast and crew of Holby City. No jokes about food poisoning, please.



