Review

by Sarah Carson

People weren't sure what to make of Murder in Successville when it began. The concept of the haphazard comedy is baffling: Tom Davis's DI Sleet investigates a new celebrity murder in an absurd town full of alternative-universe famous people, as a real celeb, bemused and script-free, tries to help him solve the crime. Sometimes it doesn't work, but others it's so sublimely, senselessly silly, that you can't resist creasing in giggles, in spite of yourself.In this third series opener, a delirious Richard Osman is on the brink of hysterics throughout, as he attempts to find out who murdered Björk - Arsène Wenger, Zayn Malik or Hillary Clinton? Proceedings descend into chaos, Osman is a brilliant sport; I defy anyone not to crack up.