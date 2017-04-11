We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Murder in Successville

S3-E1 The Brass Gnome
S3-E1 The Brass Gnome

Today 11:15pm - 11:45pm BBC One
People weren't sure what to make of Murder in Successville when it began. The concept of the haphazard comedy is baffling: Tom Davis's DI Sleet investigates a new celebrity murder in an absurd town full of alternative-universe famous people, as a real celeb, bemused and script-free, tries to help him solve the crime. Sometimes it doesn't work, but others it's so sublimely, senselessly silly, that you can't resist creasing in giggles, in spite of yourself.

In this third series opener, a delirious Richard Osman is on the brink of hysterics throughout, as he attempts to find out who murdered Björk - Arsène Wenger, Zayn Malik or Hillary Clinton? Proceedings descend into chaos, Osman is a brilliant sport; I defy anyone not to crack up.

New series. Sleet and sidekick Richard Osman wade into the art underworld to catch Bjork's killer, with Hillary Clinton, Arsene Wenger, Zayn Malik and Bill Nighy all in the frame.

DI Sleet Tom Davis
Himself Richard Osman
Zayn Malik Jamie Demetriou
Gordon Ramsay Liam Hourican
Arsene Wenger Luke Kempner
Hillary Clinton Cariad Lloyd
Bill Nighy Terry Mynott
Bjork Ellie White
Director James De Frond
Executive Producer Andy Brereton
Producer Avril Spary
Writer Matt Morgan
Comedy

Murder in Successville series 3 | Meet the celebrities

Prof Green, Richard Osman and Reggie Yates join Tom Davis in Murder in Successville

Emma Bunton, Vicky Pattison and Mark Wright to turn super-sleuth in Murder in Successville

Murder in Successville series two proves that comedy is still a winner for BBC3

Dermot O'Leary meows like a cat (enough said)

Twitter found Murder in Successville very, very funny...

Twitter found Murder in Successville very, very funny...

Murder in Successville: is this the strangest celebrity mystery in TV history?

Murder in Successville: is this the strangest celebrity mystery in TV history?

