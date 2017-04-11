We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Review
by
Sarah Carson
People weren't sure what to make of
Murder in Successville
when it began. The concept of the haphazard comedy is baffling: Tom Davis's DI Sleet investigates a new celebrity murder in an absurd town full of alternative-universe famous people, as a real celeb, bemused and script-free, tries to help him solve the crime. Sometimes it doesn't work, but others it's so sublimely, senselessly silly, that you can't resist creasing in giggles, in spite of yourself.
In this third series opener, a delirious Richard Osman is on the brink of hysterics throughout, as he attempts to find out who murdered Björk - Arsène Wenger, Zayn Malik or Hillary Clinton? Proceedings descend into chaos, Osman is a brilliant sport; I defy anyone not to crack up.
Summary
New series. Sleet and sidekick Richard Osman wade into the art underworld to catch Bjork's killer, with Hillary Clinton, Arsene Wenger, Zayn Malik and Bill Nighy all in the frame.
Cast & Crew
DI Sleet
Tom Davis
Himself
Richard Osman
Zayn Malik
Jamie Demetriou
Gordon Ramsay
Liam Hourican
Arsene Wenger
Luke Kempner
Hillary Clinton
Cariad Lloyd
Bill Nighy
Terry Mynott
Bjork
Ellie White
Director
James De Frond
Executive Producer
Andy Brereton
Producer
Avril Spary
Writer
Matt Morgan
Murder in Successville series 3 |
Meet the celebrities
Richard Osman, Professor Green, Lorraine Kelly, Martin Kemp and Reggie Yates join BBC3's cop comedy improv series
Prof Green, Richard Osman and Reggie Yates join Tom Davis in Murder in Successville
Emma Bunton, Vicky Pattison and Mark Wright to turn super-sleuth in Murder in Successville
Murder in Successville series two proves that comedy is still a winner for BBC3
Dermot O'Leary meows like a cat (enough said)
Twitter found Murder in Successville very, very funny...
What to expect from Murder in Successville: Inspector Gordon Ramsay, corpsing celebs and...
Murder in Successville: is this the strangest celebrity mystery in TV history?
ADVERTISEMENT
