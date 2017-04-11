We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Man Made Planet: Earth from Space

Premiere

Today 8pm - 9pm Channel 4
Today, 9pm - 10pm Channel 4 +1
Tomorrow, 11pm - 12am Channel 4
Sunday, 12am - 1am Channel 4 +1
Tuesday, 7pm - 8pm 4seven
HD SUB
Review

Earth from space always looks sumptuously beautiful, so lose yourself in particularly glorious images taken by various missions. Just try to blot out the banal observations made by some astronauts; “It’s like, wow… there’s humans down there,” says one. “I’m human, this is a good thing.”

Watching the rapid growth of so-called “mega-cities” (Tokyo, Delhi, Sao Paolo, Shanghai) over the years is fascinating. Great big splashes of light become even greater, bigger splashes of light. Las Vegas in particular looks like a gorgeous diamond glistening on velvet. If only…

But not so wonderful things also become clear from space, like the slow death of rain forests and the shrinking of glaciers.

Summary

Documentary, making use of Nasa's archive of images of Earth to detail the remarkable impact humanity has had on the planet's geography over the past 45 years. Astronauts including Tim Peake trawl through a treasure trove of whole-planet shots, beginning with the iconic 1972 image `Blue Marble', which marked the first-ever time a photograph was taken of the entire Earth. What they construct is a time-lapse snapshot of the planet, detailing everything from the evolution of China's megacities to the construction of giant solar arrays of Nevada, and their work reveals the extent to which human civilisation has transformed the planet - for better or worse.

Cast & Crew

Contributor Tim Peake
Director Kenny Scott
Executive Producer Ashley Potterton
Producer Paul Cooke
Documentary

