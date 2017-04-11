Man Made Planet: Earth from Space

Review

by Alison Graham

Earth from space always looks sumptuously beautiful, so lose yourself in particularly glorious images taken by various missions. Just try to blot out the banal observations made by some astronauts; “It’s like, wow… there’s humans down there,” says one. “I’m human, this is a good thing.”



Watching the rapid growth of so-called “mega-cities” (Tokyo, Delhi, Sao Paolo, Shanghai) over the years is fascinating. Great big splashes of light become even greater, bigger splashes of light. Las Vegas in particular looks like a gorgeous diamond glistening on velvet. If only…



But not so wonderful things also become clear from space, like the slow death of rain forests and the shrinking of glaciers.



