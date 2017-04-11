We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Man Made Planet: Earth from Space
Premiere
Today 8pm - 9pm
Channel 4
See Repeats
Today,
9pm - 10pm
Channel 4 +1
Tomorrow,
11pm - 12am
Channel 4
Sunday,
12am - 1am
Channel 4 +1
Tuesday,
7pm - 8pm
4seven
HD
SUB
Review
by
Alison Graham
Earth from space always looks sumptuously beautiful, so lose yourself in particularly glorious images taken by various missions. Just try to blot out the banal observations made by some astronauts; “It’s like, wow… there’s humans down there,” says one. “I’m human, this is a good thing.”
Watching the rapid growth of so-called “mega-cities” (Tokyo, Delhi, Sao Paolo, Shanghai) over the years is fascinating. Great big splashes of light become even greater, bigger splashes of light. Las Vegas in particular looks like a gorgeous diamond glistening on velvet. If only…
But not so wonderful things also become clear from space, like the slow death of rain forests and the shrinking of glaciers.
Summary
Documentary, making use of Nasa's archive of images of Earth to detail the remarkable impact humanity has had on the planet's geography over the past 45 years. Astronauts including Tim Peake trawl through a treasure trove of whole-planet shots, beginning with the iconic 1972 image `Blue Marble', which marked the first-ever time a photograph was taken of the entire Earth. What they construct is a time-lapse snapshot of the planet, detailing everything from the evolution of China's megacities to the construction of giant solar arrays of Nevada, and their work reveals the extent to which human civilisation has transformed the planet - for better or worse.
Cast & Crew
Contributor
Tim Peake
Director
Kenny Scott
Executive Producer
Ashley Potterton
Producer
Paul Cooke
Documentary
