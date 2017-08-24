We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby
E5 of 6
About
Episode Guide
S1-E5 Fogo Island Inn, Canada
Watchlist
Catch Up
Review
by
Jane Rackham
The Fogo Island Inn is not the quaint, cosy B&B its name suggests. It’s an ultra-modern, angular building on stilts, which seems to stride away from the rocky coast of this tiny island off Newfoundland into the Atlantic. The project of a woman who grew up on Fogo, everything has been built or sourced locally, while the hotel also provides vital employment for islanders, such as the housekeeper sisters with a nifty line in synchronised mopping.
Giles Coren and Monica Galetti throw themselves wholeheartedly into the experience: “It symbolises the hopes of the community and celebrates its distinctive way of life,” they conclude.
Summary
Giles Coren and Monica Galetti work at Fogo Island Inn, which is sited on a rocky outpost off the northeast coast of the island of Newfoundland in Canada and pays homage to the settlers who arrived from Ireland and Devon to fish for cod - with most islanders still having Irish or West Country accents. Housekeepers Cynthia and Lori rope Giles into a community boat race, while Monica spends time with local guide Norm, who reveals surprising the secrets behind growing the perfect potato for use in the hotel.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Giles Coren
Presenter
Monica Galetti
Series Producer
Rebecca Templar
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
