Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby

Review

by Jane Rackham

The Fogo Island Inn is not the quaint, cosy B&B its name suggests. It’s an ultra-modern, angular building on stilts, which seems to stride away from the rocky coast of this tiny island off Newfoundland into the Atlantic. The project of a woman who grew up on Fogo, everything has been built or sourced locally, while the hotel also provides vital employment for islanders, such as the housekeeper sisters with a nifty line in synchronised mopping.



Giles Coren and Monica Galetti throw themselves wholeheartedly into the experience: “It symbolises the hopes of the community and celebrates its distinctive way of life,” they conclude.

