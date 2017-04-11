We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

BBC Young Dancer 2017

E5 of 5
About Episode Guide
Series 1-Episode 5
Premiere

Series 1-Episode 5

Today 8pm - 10pm BBC Two
HD SUB WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Having body-popped and pirouetted their way through the category finals, the four winners get their chance to perform in the grand final at Sadlers Wells, presented by Anita Rani, Ore Oduba and Darcey Bussell.

Street dance champion Jodelle Douglas, will be competing against Shyam Dattani who won the South Asian category, Rhys Antoni Yeomans the ballet winner and Nafisah Baba who triumphed in the contemporary category.

Joining them as the wild card in trying to impress the judging panel of internationally renowned dance professionals is John-William Watson who also competed in the contemporary category. Expect twists, turns and gravity-defying leaps before the winner of Young Dancer 2017 is crowned.

Summary

Anita Rani and Ore Oduba are joined by celebrated ballerina Darcey Bussell as they host coverage of the grand final of this year's Young Dancer of the Year contest. Over the course of the past months, entrants for the Street Dance, Ballet, South Asian and Contemporary categories have been whittled down to five finalists, with one act representing each discipline, along with a `wildcard' entrant. Now, Royal Ballet director Kevin O'Hare, choreographers Jasmine Vardimon, Marc Brew, Kate Prince and Kenneth Tharp, and Kathak dancer Nahid Siddiqui must decide which entrant will claim the title. Last in the series.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Anita Rani
Presenter Ore Oduba
Presenter Darcey Bussell
Director Rhodri Huw
Executive Producer Paul Bullock
Producer Anwen Rees
Series Producer Martyn Stevens
see more
Sport Arts

Have Your Say What did you think of BBC Young Dancer 2017?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Got the moves? | Meet the finalists of BBC Young Dancer 2017

Here are two of the fleet-footed youngsters competing in BBC4's talented dancing competition
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Sir Patrick Stewart says he could have done Strictly Come Dancing 4h ago
Alex Jones is returning to The One Show 4h ago
Doctor Who marches to support science as Peter Capaldi joins London protest 5h ago
This Doctor Who fan theory could explain the fate of The Master and Missy in series 10 6h ago