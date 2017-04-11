We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
BBC Young Dancer 2017
E5 of 5
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 1-Episode 5
Today 8pm - 10pm
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
Review
by
Alexia Skinitis
Having body-popped and pirouetted their way through the category finals, the four winners get their chance to perform in the grand final at Sadlers Wells, presented by Anita Rani, Ore Oduba and Darcey Bussell.
Street dance champion Jodelle Douglas, will be competing against Shyam Dattani who won the South Asian category, Rhys Antoni Yeomans the ballet winner and Nafisah Baba who triumphed in the contemporary category.
Joining them as the wild card in trying to impress the judging panel of internationally renowned dance professionals is John-William Watson who also competed in the contemporary category. Expect twists, turns and gravity-defying leaps before the winner of Young Dancer 2017 is crowned.
Summary
Anita Rani and Ore Oduba are joined by celebrated ballerina Darcey Bussell as they host coverage of the grand final of this year's Young Dancer of the Year contest. Over the course of the past months, entrants for the Street Dance, Ballet, South Asian and Contemporary categories have been whittled down to five finalists, with one act representing each discipline, along with a `wildcard' entrant. Now, Royal Ballet director Kevin O'Hare, choreographers Jasmine Vardimon, Marc Brew, Kate Prince and Kenneth Tharp, and Kathak dancer Nahid Siddiqui must decide which entrant will claim the title. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Anita Rani
Presenter
Ore Oduba
Presenter
Darcey Bussell
Director
Rhodri Huw
Executive Producer
Paul Bullock
Producer
Anwen Rees
Series Producer
Martyn Stevens
Got the moves? |
Meet the finalists of BBC Young Dancer 2017
Here are two of the fleet-footed youngsters competing in BBC4's talented dancing competition
