BBC Young Dancer 2017

Review

by Alexia Skinitis

Having body-popped and pirouetted their way through the category finals, the four winners get their chance to perform in the grand final at Sadlers Wells, presented by Anita Rani, Ore Oduba and Darcey Bussell.



Street dance champion Jodelle Douglas, will be competing against Shyam Dattani who won the South Asian category, Rhys Antoni Yeomans the ballet winner and Nafisah Baba who triumphed in the contemporary category.



Joining them as the wild card in trying to impress the judging panel of internationally renowned dance professionals is John-William Watson who also competed in the contemporary category. Expect twists, turns and gravity-defying leaps before the winner of Young Dancer 2017 is crowned.



