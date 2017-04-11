All Round to Mrs Brown's

Review

by Patrick Mulkern

“A refreshing dose of canny and naughty humour...” “Amateurish, contrived, verging on the misogynistic...” This show divided RT readers on the Feedback pages and no doubt always will.



Gareth Malone should perks things up. The choirmaster is the guest on Agnes’s settee with his own mum Shan. Peter Andre braves the Browns’ living room. Nick Knowles succumbs to Dermot and Buster on their Celeb Road trip, and Steps, a 90s band reformation few demanded, have a gig at the pub to try out their new track, Scared of the Dark.



