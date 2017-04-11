We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
All Round to Mrs Brown's
E5 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 1-Episode 5
Today 9:20pm - 10:15pm
BBC One, RTÉ One
See Repeats
Today,
10:20pm - 11:25pm
RTÉ One +1
Monday,
10:45pm - 11:40pm
BBC One (not Northern Ireland, Scotland)
Monday,
11:10pm - 12:05am
BBC One Northern Ireland
Monday,
11:45pm - 12:45am
BBC One Scotland
Wednesday,
10:40pm - 11:50pm
RTÉ One
Wednesday,
11:40pm - 12:50am
RTÉ One +1
Review
by
Patrick Mulkern
“A refreshing dose of canny and naughty humour...” “Amateurish, contrived, verging on the misogynistic...” This show divided RT readers on the Feedback pages and no doubt always will.
Gareth Malone should perks things up. The choirmaster is the guest on Agnes’s settee with his own mum Shan. Peter Andre braves the Browns’ living room. Nick Knowles succumbs to Dermot and Buster on their Celeb Road trip, and Steps, a 90s band reformation few demanded, have a gig at the pub to try out their new track, Scared of the Dark.
Summary
Agnes and the family are joined in studio by choirmaster Gareth Malone and singer Peter Andre, while Steps perform their new single Scared of the Dark in Foley's pub and Nick Knowles teams up with Dermot and Buster for their Celebrity Boat Tour adventure.
Cast & Crew
Host
Brendan O'Carroll
Jennifer Gibney
Dermot O'Neill
Eilish O'Carroll
Rory Cowan
Paddy Houlihan
Danny O'Carroll
Pat Shields
Fiona O'Carroll
Martin Delany
Conor Moloney
Amanda Woods
Aly
Gary Hollywood
Fiona Gibney
Director
John L Spencer
Executive Producer
Dan Baldwin
Executive Producer
Andy Price
Executive Producer
Neil McCallum
Series Producer
Toby Brack
Series Producer
Fiona Gibney
Writer
Brendan O'Carroll
Entertainment
Full Episode Guide
Who is All Round to Mrs Brown's Chef Aly?
Meet the culinary star who's joining the family for the new Saturday night series
All Round to Mrs Brown's only suffers when Agnes isn't in the driving seat
Mrs Brown is queen of comedy – now her creator is going after chat shows
That's nice? |
Mrs Brown is getting her own Saturday night chat show on BBC1
