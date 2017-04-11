We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

All Round to Mrs Brown's

E5 of 6
About Episode Guide
Series 1-Episode 5
Premiere

Series 1-Episode 5

Today 9:20pm - 10:15pm BBC One, RTÉ One
See Repeats
Today, 10:20pm - 11:25pm RTÉ One +1
Monday, 10:45pm - 11:40pm BBC One (not Northern Ireland, Scotland)
Monday, 11:10pm - 12:05am BBC One Northern Ireland
Monday, 11:45pm - 12:45am BBC One Scotland
Wednesday, 10:40pm - 11:50pm RTÉ One
Wednesday, 11:40pm - 12:50am RTÉ One +1
HD SUB WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

“A refreshing dose of canny and naughty humour...” “Amateurish, contrived, verging on the misogynistic...” This show divided RT readers on the Feedback pages and no doubt always will.

Gareth Malone should perks things up. The choirmaster is the guest on Agnes’s settee with his own mum Shan. Peter Andre braves the Browns’ living room. Nick Knowles succumbs to Dermot and Buster on their Celeb Road trip, and Steps, a 90s band reformation few demanded, have a gig at the pub to try out their new track, Scared of the Dark.

Summary

Agnes and the family are joined in studio by choirmaster Gareth Malone and singer Peter Andre, while Steps perform their new single Scared of the Dark in Foley's pub and Nick Knowles teams up with Dermot and Buster for their Celebrity Boat Tour adventure.

Cast & Crew

Host Brendan O'Carroll
Jennifer Gibney
Dermot O'Neill
Eilish O'Carroll
Rory Cowan
Paddy Houlihan
Danny O'Carroll
Pat Shields
Fiona O'Carroll
Martin Delany
Conor Moloney
Amanda Woods
Aly
Gary Hollywood
Fiona Gibney
Director John L Spencer
Executive Producer Dan Baldwin
Executive Producer Andy Price
Executive Producer Neil McCallum
Series Producer Toby Brack
Series Producer Fiona Gibney
Writer Brendan O'Carroll
see more
Entertainment

Have Your Say What did you think of All Round to Mrs Brown's?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Who is All Round to Mrs Brown's Chef Aly?

Meet the culinary star who's joining the family for the new Saturday night series

All Round to Mrs Brown's only suffers when Agnes isn't in the driving seat

Mrs Brown is queen of comedy – now her creator is going after chat shows

That's nice? | Mrs Brown is getting her own Saturday night chat show on BBC1

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Sir Patrick Stewart says he could have done Strictly Come Dancing 4h ago
Alex Jones is returning to The One Show 4h ago
Doctor Who marches to support science as Peter Capaldi joins London protest 5h ago
This Doctor Who fan theory could explain the fate of The Master and Missy in series 10 6h ago