Review

by Jane Rackham

It’s very early days but was Amanda Holden right when she teased that she thought Alesha Dixon’s golden buzzer act could win the entire show and go on to perform at the Royal Variety Performance? But then Simon Cowell has tipped the heartstring-tugging Missing People Choir as the one to watch. We’ll have to wait and see.Apparently, children are dominating the Bafta-nominated series this year (well, it makes a change from performing dogs). Could this be anything to do with little Eric Cowell accompanying his dad to the Britain's Got Talent auditions? The three-year-old has “a really good eye and ear for it” according to his doting parent.