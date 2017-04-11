We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

S31-E33 Reap the Whirlwind - Part One
S31-E33 Reap the Whirlwind - Part One

Today 8:10pm - 9pm BBC One
A tiny band of pickets waves “Save Our ED” banners outside Holby hospital as the doctors’ work to rule bites. The protest is engineered by a peevish Cal, who’s using industrial relations as a blunt weapon to get back at smooth Sam, the boss, along with his ex Alicia and brother Ethan, who’ve had a fling. Unusually, Alicia isn’t to be found under the nearest man and takes her place on the protest line.

Meanwhile, Lily fights her conscience when she treats a sparky old lady (Siân Phillips) who might have taken ecstasy. It’s all-round not a good day for Lily, and it ends spectacularly badly when she tries to help sour and selfish young Gemma.

Part one of two. The first day of Cal's planned strike arrives, and while he and his allies set up their picket line, Lily struggles to decide where her loyalties lie. Inside the hospital, the industrial action causes trouble for Sam, who resolves to make up for staff shortages by manning the ED himself, despite his lack of experience. Meanwhile, Iain's pride over Gemma's recent achievements is dashed when he realises she was the one who leaked lurid pictures of Alicia online, and a hard-line racist is admitted after being injured in a pub brawl.

Lily Chao Crystal Yu
Caleb Knight Richard Winsor
Ethan Hardy George Rainsford
Jez Andrews Lloyd Everitt
Iain Dean Michael Stevenson
Connie Beauchamp Amanda Mealing
Dylan Keogh William Beck
Alicia Munroe Chelsea Halfpenny
Lisa `Duffy' Duffin Catherine Shipton
David Hide Jason Durr
Elle Gardner Jaye Griffiths
Jacob Masters Charles Venn
Louise Tyler Azuka Oforka
Robyn Miller Amanda Henderson
Max Walker Jamie Davis
Noel Garcia Tony Marshall
Gemma Dean Rebecca Ryan
Sam Strachan Tom Chambers
Hugo Bonning Billy Angel
Bridget Haas Sian Phillips
Roy Ellisson John Killoran
Scott Ellisson Will Austin
Mickey Ellisson Mitch Hewer
Eamonn Atunde Bayo Gbadamosi
Director Steve Brett
Producer Dafydd Llewelyn
Writer Jon Sen
