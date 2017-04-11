Review

by Alison Graham

A tiny band of pickets waves “Save Our ED” banners outside Holby hospital as the doctors’ work to rule bites. The protest is engineered by a peevish Cal, who’s using industrial relations as a blunt weapon to get back at smooth Sam, the boss, along with his ex Alicia and brother Ethan, who’ve had a fling. Unusually, Alicia isn’t to be found under the nearest man and takes her place on the protest line.



Meanwhile, Lily fights her conscience when she treats a sparky old lady (Siân Phillips) who might have taken ecstasy. It’s all-round not a good day for Lily, and it ends spectacularly badly when she tries to help sour and selfish young Gemma.



