Casualty
E33 of 45
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
S31-E33 Reap the Whirlwind - Part One
Today 8:10pm - 9pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Watchlist
Review
by
Alison Graham
A tiny band of pickets waves “Save Our ED” banners outside Holby hospital as the doctors’ work to rule bites. The protest is engineered by a peevish Cal, who’s using industrial relations as a blunt weapon to get back at smooth Sam, the boss, along with his ex Alicia and brother Ethan, who’ve had a fling. Unusually, Alicia isn’t to be found under the nearest man and takes her place on the protest line.
Meanwhile, Lily fights her conscience when she treats a sparky old lady (Siân Phillips) who might have taken ecstasy. It’s all-round not a good day for Lily, and it ends spectacularly badly when she tries to help sour and selfish young Gemma.
Summary
Part one of two. The first day of Cal's planned strike arrives, and while he and his allies set up their picket line, Lily struggles to decide where her loyalties lie. Inside the hospital, the industrial action causes trouble for Sam, who resolves to make up for staff shortages by manning the ED himself, despite his lack of experience. Meanwhile, Iain's pride over Gemma's recent achievements is dashed when he realises she was the one who leaked lurid pictures of Alicia online, and a hard-line racist is admitted after being injured in a pub brawl.
Cast & Crew
Lily Chao
Crystal Yu
Caleb Knight
Richard Winsor
Ethan Hardy
George Rainsford
Jez Andrews
Lloyd Everitt
Iain Dean
Michael Stevenson
Connie Beauchamp
Amanda Mealing
Dylan Keogh
William Beck
Alicia Munroe
Chelsea Halfpenny
Lisa `Duffy' Duffin
Catherine Shipton
David Hide
Jason Durr
Elle Gardner
Jaye Griffiths
Jacob Masters
Charles Venn
Louise Tyler
Azuka Oforka
Robyn Miller
Amanda Henderson
Max Walker
Jamie Davis
Noel Garcia
Tony Marshall
Gemma Dean
Rebecca Ryan
Sam Strachan
Tom Chambers
Hugo Bonning
Billy Angel
Bridget Haas
Sian Phillips
Roy Ellisson
John Killoran
Scott Ellisson
Will Austin
Mickey Ellisson
Mitch Hewer
Eamonn Atunde
Bayo Gbadamosi
Director
Steve Brett
Producer
Dafydd Llewelyn
Writer
Jon Sen
Drama
Soap
Full Episode Guide
Casualty: Lily Chao walks out in tonight's episode - plus Sian Phillips guest stars
There's high drama in the ED this evening
Casualty to end series with a special episode filmed in one single take
Casualty: Robyn's traumatic labour drama - revealed!
Poldark producers and Casualty creator to bring modern day relationship drama Desire to...
Endeavour star Shaun Evans is directing Casualty
Lee Mead to swap Casualty for Holby City - plus Jaye Jacobs returns
Casualty wins Best Drama at the National Television Awards
Casualty: Charlie and Duffy kiss! "It's what the audience has wanted for years," says...
