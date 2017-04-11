We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Stan Lee's Lucky Man
E9 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 2-Episode 9
Tomorrow 11pm - 12am
Sky 2
See Repeats
Thursday,
12am - 1am
Sky 1
Friday,
1am - 2am
Sky 1 + 1
SUB
WIDE
AD
SUR
Watchlist
Review
by
David Butcher
Stan Lee's Lucky Man
has been jinking in unexpected directions lately like a ball bouncing off the roulette wheel onto the craps table and back again.
On that basis, the shock that arrived with the end of the previous episode was only the latest roll of the writers’ dice, and it introduces us to Jay, a brawny low-life who makes the mistake of mugging Eve. All she can give him is that lucky oriental bracelet, and once he learns that there’s no removing it, his career as a boxer goes into overdrive.
Summary
A desperate Eve makes a mistake she quickly comes to regret, while Suri becomes uneasy as she and Orwell investigate Harry's accident and Anna forces Winter to doubt his judgement.
Cast & Crew
Harry Clayton
James Nesbitt
Eve
Sienna Guillory
Suri Chohan
Amara Karan
DI Steve Orwell
Darren Boyd
Anna Clayton
Eve Best
Alistair Winter
Steven Mackintosh
see more
Drama
