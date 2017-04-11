We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Stan Lee's Lucky Man

E9 of 10
Series 2-Episode 9
Series 2-Episode 9

Tomorrow 11pm - 12am Sky 2
Thursday, 12am - 1am Sky 1
Friday, 1am - 2am Sky 1 + 1
Stan Lee's Lucky Man has been jinking in unexpected directions lately like a ball bouncing off the roulette wheel onto the craps table and back again.

On that basis, the shock that arrived with the end of the previous episode was only the latest roll of the writers’ dice, and it introduces us to Jay, a brawny low-life who makes the mistake of mugging Eve. All she can give him is that lucky oriental bracelet, and once he learns that there’s no removing it, his career as a boxer goes into overdrive.

A desperate Eve makes a mistake she quickly comes to regret, while Suri becomes uneasy as she and Orwell investigate Harry's accident and Anna forces Winter to doubt his judgement.

Harry Clayton James Nesbitt
Eve Sienna Guillory
Suri Chohan Amara Karan
DI Steve Orwell Darren Boyd
Anna Clayton Eve Best
Alistair Winter Steven Mackintosh
