Spectacular Spain with Alex Polizzi

Review

by Jane Rackham

Whether it’s the Costa del Sol’s hot spot (Marbella) or the sherry capital of the world (Jerez), Alex Polizzi is passionately in love with this part of southern Spain. Although this ardour may, in part, be down to her sherry-tasting session. Having dismissed it as something grannies drink at Christmas she is now, she admits slightly woozily, an absolute convert to Manzanilla.



Also on her itinerary is “the bleached city of Cádiz… so reminiscent of Havana” and Seville, home to “a heavenly sweet” made by nuns. Plus the world’s biggest wooden structure held together by glue – the Metropol Parasol. It’s simply incredible.