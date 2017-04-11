We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Spectacular Spain with Alex Polizzi
E4 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Premiere
Series 1-Episode 4
Thursday 10pm - 11pm
My5
See Repeats
Sat 29 Apr,
1:55am - 3am
My5
Watchlist
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Whether it’s the Costa del Sol’s hot spot (Marbella) or the sherry capital of the world (Jerez), Alex Polizzi is passionately in love with this part of southern Spain. Although this ardour may, in part, be down to her sherry-tasting session. Having dismissed it as something grannies drink at Christmas she is now, she admits slightly woozily, an absolute convert to Manzanilla.
Also on her itinerary is “the bleached city of Cádiz… so reminiscent of Havana” and Seville, home to “a heavenly sweet” made by nuns. Plus the world’s biggest wooden structure held together by glue – the Metropol Parasol. It’s simply incredible.
Summary
The hotelier and presenter stays at the feted Marbella Beach Club, where she meets the man who has played host to A-list jetsetters for decades and has many interesting tales to tell. Moving on to the wild frontier terrain of Western Andalucia, an area often overlooked by tourists, Alex arrives in the quintessentially Spanish town of Jerez, the home of sherry, and learns how this rich drink is produced while admiring the amazing dancing steps of the local horses. Finally, she arrives in the vibrant city of Seville, capital of Andalucia, which she explores on bicycle.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Alex Polizzi
Executive Producer
Dan Adamson
Producer
Arianna Perretta
Series Director
Chris Williams
Series Producer
Chris Williams
Lifestyle
History
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
Alex Polizzi: “Everybody in the whole world should go to Granada"
From Moorish palaces to the finest sherry, Andalusia is a sensory delight, says TV's Hotel Inspector
