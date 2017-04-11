We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
here
Accessible links
Skip to main content
Skip to homepage
Skip to navigation
Skip to search
Search
Go
RadioTimes
Menu
Sign in
/
Register
Login to RadioTimes account
Account Login
Email
Search
Forgotten password?
New to RadioTimes?
Create an account
Connect socially
Facebook
Twitter
Watchlist
RadioTimes navigation
Search
Go
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
More
Facebook
Twitter
Main Menu
TV
TV News
TV listings
TV On Demand
Main Menu
Film
Film News
Film On TV
Film On Demand
Main Menu
Radio
Radio News
Radio listings
Radio On Demand
Main Menu
More
Magazine
Win
Quick links
TV Listings
Offers
Entertainment
Sci-Fi
Soaps
Travel
Magazine
Win
Facebook
Twitter
Springwatch
Episode
About
Episode Guide
Springwatch in Japan: Cherry Blossom Time
Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT
Review
by
Jane Rackham
For the Japanese, the arrival of the sakura (cherry blossom) is not just a spectacle of nature. It has become one of the country’s most important cultural moments, too.
Chris Packham, James Wong and Michaela Strachan indulge in “Hanami”, the national tradition of flower watching. And they explore the wildlife that lives in harmony with the blossom, from tiny white-eye birds to nocturnal raccoon dogs that feed on scraps left over from Hanami parties.
While sakura celebrations in the city can be frenetic, a trip to the spiritual mountains of Yoshino (reputedly the best place to see the blossom) is one of tranquillity and serene beauty.
Summary
The sakura spring is an impressive sight, as blankets of cherry blossom flowers transform Japan's landscape. Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and James Wong join hundreds of thousands of travellers visiting Japan to indulge in hanami - the national tradition of flower watching. As each follows their own sakura stories, the trio learn that the arrival of the blossom is not just a spectacle of nature - it has become one of the country's most important cultural moments, influencing its economy, tourism and family tradition.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Chris Packham
Presenter
Michaela Strachan
Presenter
James Wong
Director
Karen Thomas
Director
Rowan Crawford
Producer
Rowan Crawford
see more
Nature
Have Your Say
What did you think of
Springwatch in Japan: Cherry Blossom Time
?
view all comments
(
0
)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Chris Packham reacts after being cleared of assault: "They picked on the wrong guy"
The BBC wildlife presenter said that he was not going to be intimidated after facing police action while filming a documentary about bird hunting in Malta
Chris Packham found not guilty of assault in Malta after bird hunt confrontation
James Wong on why the Japanese love cherry blossom
The BBC has turned us into a nation of naturalists and nature lovers
Planet Earth II is a contribution to the "planet-wide extinction of wildlife" says...
Autumnwatch can't all be "white and middle class" says Martin Hughes-Games
Chris Packham honoured with lifetime achievement award at 'Green Oscars'
Martin Hughes-Games pulls out of Autumnwatch event amid questions over BBC future
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Who is new Countryfile presenter Steve Brown? Meet the former Paralympian who is proving the doubters wrong again
16 Apr
Meet Winterwatch's new presenter Gillian Burke
23 Jan
Springwatch host Martin Hughes-Games to appear at Radio Times Festival
27 Jul
Toast of London's Matt Berry on working with childhood heroes Vic and Bob and laughing at EastEnders
10 May