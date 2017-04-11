We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Springwatch

Springwatch in Japan: Cherry Blossom Time

Review

The sakura spring is an impressive sight, as blankets of cherry blossom flowers transform Japan's landscape. Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and James Wong join hundreds of thousands of travellers visiting Japan to indulge in hanami - the national tradition of flower watching. As each follows their own sakura stories, the trio learn that the arrival of the blossom is not just a spectacle of nature - it has become one of the country's most important cultural moments, influencing its economy, tourism and family tradition.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Chris Packham
Presenter Michaela Strachan
Presenter James Wong
Director Karen Thomas
Director Rowan Crawford
Producer Rowan Crawford
Nature

