Review
by
Alison Graham
King Louis XIV of France has enemies everywhere. Most of his courtiers hate him and other monarchs, notably William of Orange, would love to see him wiped from the face of the earth.
But as we return to this great big blancmange of a costume drama, Louis (George Blagden) is very much alive, sleepwalking in the snow-crisp grounds of his adored Palace of
Versailles
in a diaphanous nightie while his brother Philippe can’t get out of bed because he’s covered in naked men.
It’s impossible to take any of it seriously thanks largely to the acres of boob-age as Louis romps with his pregnant doxy, a woman who, when replete, murmurs to her beloved, “The more of you I consume, the hungrier I become.” So once again we must hail the great Pip Torrens as the wily Cassel, who drips class wherever he walks.
Followed by Inside Versailles.
Summary
New series. A high-profile poisoning leaves a coveted vacancy, while pregnant Madame de Montespan exercises her influence at every opportunity. Is someone out to eclipse the Sun King? Louis' brother, the widower Philippe, cannot be allowed to remain single, though his exiled lover Chevalier has been allowed home - so a new marriage must be arranged. Meanwhile, the King recruits a writer to chronicle the glories of his reign. George Blagden stars in this period drama depicting the decadent and turbulent early reign of Louis XIV.
Cast & Crew
King Louis XIV
George Blagden
Philippe d'Orleans
Alexander Vlahos
Fabien Marchal
Tygh Runyan
Athenais de Montespan
Anna Brewster
Bontemps
Stuart Bowman
Queen Marie-Therese
Elisa Lasowski
Cassel
Pip Torrens
Madeleine de Foix
Greta Scacchi
Gaston de Foix
Harry Hadden-Paton
Sophie
Maddison Jaizani
Thomas Beaumont
Mark Rendall
Chevalier
Evan Williams
Rohan
Alexis Michalik
William of Orange
George Webster
Mme Agathe
Suzanne Clement
Director
Thomas Vincent
Writer
David Wolstencroft
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
Versailles: Who was King Louis' official mistress Madame de Montespan?
Anna Brewster stars as Montespan, the most powerful woman in France. Here is her story
Behind the scenes of Versailles: Can you spot the real palace?
Here's what Versailles' Alexander Vlahos would do if he got his "dream job" in Doctor Who
Alexander Vlahos reveals why the men will be getting naked in Versailles series two
8 things you need to know as Versailles returns for series two
Meet the cast of Versailles series two
drama |
Versailles will be back for part deux next year
This French producer really doesn’t understand the British outrage over Versailles' sex...
