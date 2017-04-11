We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Versailles

Series 2-Episode 1
Series 2-Episode 1

Today 10:45pm - 11:45pm BBC Two
King Louis XIV of France has enemies everywhere. Most of his courtiers hate him and other monarchs, notably William of Orange, would love to see him wiped from the face of the earth.

But as we return to this great big blancmange of a costume drama, Louis (George Blagden) is very much alive, sleepwalking in the snow-crisp grounds of his adored Palace of Versailles in a diaphanous nightie while his brother Philippe can’t get out of bed because he’s covered in naked men.

It’s impossible to take any of it seriously thanks largely to the acres of boob-age as Louis romps with his pregnant doxy, a woman who, when replete, murmurs to her beloved, “The more of you I consume, the hungrier I become.” So once again we must hail the great Pip Torrens as the wily Cassel, who drips class wherever he walks.

Followed by Inside Versailles.

Summary

New series. A high-profile poisoning leaves a coveted vacancy, while pregnant Madame de Montespan exercises her influence at every opportunity. Is someone out to eclipse the Sun King? Louis' brother, the widower Philippe, cannot be allowed to remain single, though his exiled lover Chevalier has been allowed home - so a new marriage must be arranged. Meanwhile, the King recruits a writer to chronicle the glories of his reign. George Blagden stars in this period drama depicting the decadent and turbulent early reign of Louis XIV.

Cast & Crew

King Louis XIV George Blagden
Philippe d'Orleans Alexander Vlahos
Fabien Marchal Tygh Runyan
Athenais de Montespan Anna Brewster
Bontemps Stuart Bowman
Queen Marie-Therese Elisa Lasowski
Cassel Pip Torrens
Madeleine de Foix Greta Scacchi
Gaston de Foix Harry Hadden-Paton
Sophie Maddison Jaizani
Thomas Beaumont Mark Rendall
Chevalier Evan Williams
Rohan Alexis Michalik
William of Orange George Webster
Mme Agathe Suzanne Clement
Director Thomas Vincent
Writer David Wolstencroft
Drama

