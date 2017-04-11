Versailles

Summary

New series. A high-profile poisoning leaves a coveted vacancy, while pregnant Madame de Montespan exercises her influence at every opportunity. Is someone out to eclipse the Sun King? Louis' brother, the widower Philippe, cannot be allowed to remain single, though his exiled lover Chevalier has been allowed home - so a new marriage must be arranged. Meanwhile, the King recruits a writer to chronicle the glories of his reign. George Blagden stars in this period drama depicting the decadent and turbulent early reign of Louis XIV.