Have I Got News for You
E1 of 9
About
Episode Guide
Series 53-Episode 1
Review
by
Ben Dowell
Over the past 27 years, Ian Hislop has never missed a single episode of
Have I Got News for You
. And he’s still there, of course, for series 53 of this unstoppable comedy juggernaut, which Iaughs in the face of serious illness (the Private Eye editor once braved appendicitis in 1994) and cocks a snook at suggestions that today’s crazy news palette has no need for more absurdist satire.
This nine-episode run will feature some new faces alongside confirmed star hosts Kirsty Young, Alexander Armstrong, Victoria Coren Mitchell and Jo Brand. Here, former Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart will beam in to referee captains Hislop and Paul Merton’s teams (their guests had not been confirmed as RT went to press) in a move that will no doubt delight sci-fi fans.
Stewart, though, is not the first commander of the Starship Enterprise to chair the show. And he’d do well to match the brilliance of William Shatner’s 2012 star turn, which was peppered with superb ad-libs and a shocking (false) claim about prostitution in the lovely north Devon town of Ilfracombe.
Summary
New series. The topical news quiz, still featuring original team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton, returns for the first instalment of its 53rd series. Helping the duo poke fun at the week's events are Pointless co-host Richard Osman and newspaper columnist Camilla Long, while stepping into the hot seat for this edition as guest host is accomplished thespian Patrick Stewart. Despite being a household name across the Western world through Star Trek and X-Men, the actor remains just as proud of his association with Huddersfield Town as the brace of hit sci-fi franchises.
Cast & Crew
Team Captain
Paul Merton
Team Captain
Ian Hislop
Host
Patrick Stewart
Panellist
Richard Osman
Panellist
Camilla Long
Director
Paul Wheeler
Producer
Ed Ryland
Series Producer
Jo Bunting
Entertainment
Comedy
Sir Patrick Stewart says he could have done Strictly Come Dancing
Why didn't the BBC make it so?!?
Ian Hislop on Brexit, Trump and a bonkers year for news
Patrick Stewart to open the new series of Have I Got News for You as guest host
Nicky Morgan is replaced by a handbag on Have I Got News for You
"Trousergate" MP Nicky Morgan pulls out of Have I Got News for You appearance
Ian Hislop's top tip for not getting sued: 'allegedly' doesn't work
Private Eye editor Ian Hislop reveals the hilarious Donald Trump cover you'll never see
Cleggmania? |
Nick Clegg to guest host Have I Got News For You
ADVERTISEMENT
