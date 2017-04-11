We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

Accessible links

Have I Got News for You

E1 of 9
About Episode Guide
Series 53-Episode 1

Series 53-Episode 1

Watchlist
Catch Up
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Over the past 27 years, Ian Hislop has never missed a single episode of Have I Got News for You. And he’s still there, of course, for series 53 of this unstoppable comedy juggernaut, which Iaughs in the face of serious illness (the Private Eye editor once braved appendicitis in 1994) and cocks a snook at suggestions that today’s crazy news palette has no need for more absurdist satire.

This nine-episode run will feature some new faces alongside confirmed star hosts Kirsty Young, Alexander Armstrong, Victoria Coren Mitchell and Jo Brand. Here, former Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart will beam in to referee captains Hislop and Paul Merton’s teams (their guests had not been confirmed as RT went to press) in a move that will no doubt delight sci-fi fans.

Stewart, though, is not the first commander of the Starship Enterprise to chair the show. And he’d do well to match the brilliance of William Shatner’s 2012 star turn, which was peppered with superb ad-libs and a shocking (false) claim about prostitution in the lovely north Devon town of Ilfracombe.

Summary

New series. The topical news quiz, still featuring original team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton, returns for the first instalment of its 53rd series. Helping the duo poke fun at the week's events are Pointless co-host Richard Osman and newspaper columnist Camilla Long, while stepping into the hot seat for this edition as guest host is accomplished thespian Patrick Stewart. Despite being a household name across the Western world through Star Trek and X-Men, the actor remains just as proud of his association with Huddersfield Town as the brace of hit sci-fi franchises.

Cast & Crew

Team Captain Paul Merton
Team Captain Ian Hislop
Host Patrick Stewart
Panellist Richard Osman
Panellist Camilla Long
Director Paul Wheeler
Producer Ed Ryland
Series Producer Jo Bunting
see more
Entertainment Comedy

Have Your Say What did you think of Have I Got News for You?

view all comments (0)
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Sir Patrick Stewart says he could have done Strictly Come Dancing

Why didn't the BBC make it so?!?

Ian Hislop on Brexit, Trump and a bonkers year for news

Patrick Stewart to open the new series of Have I Got News for You as guest host

Nicky Morgan is replaced by a handbag on Have I Got News for You

"Trousergate" MP Nicky Morgan pulls out of Have I Got News for You appearance

Ian Hislop's top tip for not getting sued: 'allegedly' doesn't work

Private Eye editor Ian Hislop reveals the hilarious Donald Trump cover you'll never see

Cleggmania? | Nick Clegg to guest host Have I Got News For You

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Katherine Ryan: “It never occurred to me that life might be harder because you’re a woman” 6 Mar
Paul Merton and Mariella Frostrup to host Film 2016 as part of a roster of guest presenters 1 Nov
What will Brexit mean for the UK TV industry? 24 Jun
Frankie Boyle will host Have I Got News for You and is as surprised as everyone else 9 May