Have I Got News for You

Summary

New series. The topical news quiz, still featuring original team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton, returns for the first instalment of its 53rd series. Helping the duo poke fun at the week's events are Pointless co-host Richard Osman and newspaper columnist Camilla Long, while stepping into the hot seat for this edition as guest host is accomplished thespian Patrick Stewart. Despite being a household name across the Western world through Star Trek and X-Men, the actor remains just as proud of his association with Huddersfield Town as the brace of hit sci-fi franchises.