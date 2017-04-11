We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
Hospital People
S1-E1 The Hospital Awards
Review
by
David Butcher
This sporadically funny spoof documentary has good moments but shows the perils of the mock-doc approach. Set in a regional hospital where several staff members are played by the versatile Tom Binns, it makes fun of characters like hopeless hospital DJ Ivan Brackenberry (“Reaching out and touching patients,” his jingle says) or a porter who thinks he’s a psychic healer (“That’s not pain you’re feeling, that’s post-pain euphoria”).
In the first episode, ambitious general manager Susan (Binns again) gets the star of a TV medical drama to visit – a nice turn from Alex Macqueen. But the comedy lines are mostly broad rather than scalpel sharp. And having broad, sitcommy gags in a mockumentary is like putting salad dressing on cornflakes: either is fine, but they don’t go together.
Summary
New series. Comedy following the lives of Brimlington hospital's inept DJ Ivan Brackenbury, its ambitious manager Susan Mitchell, porter and spirit medium Ian D Montfort and over-enthusiastic chaplain Fr Kenny Mercer - all played by Tom Binns. In the opening episode, Susan learns she has won the bid for Brimlington to host the Annual Regional Hospital Awards and bagged a star host for the evening, a veteran of long-running fictional hospital drama Good Medicine. Fr Kenny and Ivan vie for the Patients Choice Awards, while Ian is forced to face conventional medicine head on. With Alex Macqueen.
Cast & Crew
Ivan/Susan/Ian/Kenny
Tom Binns
Sunny
Amit Shah
Mrs Leydon
Janine Duvitski
Shaz
Mandeep Dhillon
Jeremy Lace
Alex Macqueen
Nurse Barrett
Sukhjeet Ojla
Jill Dellow
Rosa Shepherd
Doctor
Jacqueline Boatswain
Anaesthetist
Richard Jack
Patient 2
Gary Kitching
Patient 3
Jonnie Price
Elderly patient
Helen Russell
Wheelchair patient
Oliver Wellington
Director
Paul Murphy
Producer
Emma Lawson
Writer
Paul Doolan
Comedy
