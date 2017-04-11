Hospital People

Review

by David Butcher

This sporadically funny spoof documentary has good moments but shows the perils of the mock-doc approach. Set in a regional hospital where several staff members are played by the versatile Tom Binns, it makes fun of characters like hopeless hospital DJ Ivan Brackenberry (“Reaching out and touching patients,” his jingle says) or a porter who thinks he’s a psychic healer (“That’s not pain you’re feeling, that’s post-pain euphoria”).



In the first episode, ambitious general manager Susan (Binns again) gets the star of a TV medical drama to visit – a nice turn from Alex Macqueen. But the comedy lines are mostly broad rather than scalpel sharp. And having broad, sitcommy gags in a mockumentary is like putting salad dressing on cornflakes: either is fine, but they don’t go together.