The Graham Norton Show

E3 of 13
About Episode Guide
Series 21-Episode 3
Premiere

Today 9:20pm - 10:20pm TV3
See Repeats
Tomorrow, 11:05pm - 12:05am 3e
Monday, 12:25am - 1:15am BBC One (not Northern Ireland, Scotland)
Monday, 12:50am - 1:40am BBC One Northern Ireland
Tuesday, 1:30am - 2:15am BBC One Scotland
Review

Snogging musical men comes naturally to Mrs Brown (just ask James Blunt and Ricky Wilson). So we can imagine Harry Styles would be sure to get a smacker if TV’s most infamous mammy coaxed him down to Foley’s pub. Lucky thing, then, that the One Direction star is sharing Graham’s sofa with Brendan O’Carroll this evening, and not the Irish funnyman’s alter ego.

Styles appears without his bandmates for the first time, to perform his debut solo single, Sign of the Times. And to round off the rather melodic line-up, Wales’s very own Rob Brydon is on hand to talk about his Trip to Spain with Steve Coogan.

Summary

One Direction star Harry Styles chats about his life and career and gives an exclusive UK television performance of his debut solo single Sign of the Times, while Vicky McClure discusses the nail-biting police drama Line of Duty, in which she appears. Mrs Brown herself, Irish funnyman Brendan O'Carroll, also joins the host alongside comedian Rob Brydon, who talks about The Trip to Spain, his new series with Steve Coogan currently airing on Sky Atlantic.

Cast & Crew

Host Graham Norton
Musical Guest Harry Styles
Guest Brendan O'Carroll
Guest Rob Brydon
Guest Vicky McClure
Director Steve Smith
Executive Producer Graham Stuart
Series Producer Jon Magnusson
Entertainment Comedy

Full Episode Guide
