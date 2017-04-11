The Graham Norton Show

Review

by Sarah Doran

Snogging musical men comes naturally to Mrs Brown (just ask James Blunt and Ricky Wilson). So we can imagine Harry Styles would be sure to get a smacker if TV’s most infamous mammy coaxed him down to Foley’s pub. Lucky thing, then, that the One Direction star is sharing Graham’s sofa with Brendan O’Carroll this evening, and not the Irish funnyman’s alter ego.



Styles appears without his bandmates for the first time, to perform his debut solo single, Sign of the Times. And to round off the rather melodic line-up, Wales’s very own Rob Brydon is on hand to talk about his Trip to Spain with Steve Coogan.