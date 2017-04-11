We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
The Graham Norton Show
Premiere
Series 21-Episode 3
Today 9:20pm - 10:20pm
TV3
Review
by
Sarah Doran
Snogging musical men comes naturally to Mrs Brown (just ask James Blunt and Ricky Wilson). So we can imagine Harry Styles would be sure to get a smacker if TV’s most infamous mammy coaxed him down to Foley’s pub. Lucky thing, then, that the One Direction star is sharing Graham’s sofa with Brendan O’Carroll this evening, and not the Irish funnyman’s alter ego.
Styles appears without his bandmates for the first time, to perform his debut solo single, Sign of the Times. And to round off the rather melodic line-up, Wales’s very own Rob Brydon is on hand to talk about his Trip to Spain with Steve Coogan.
Summary
One Direction star Harry Styles chats about his life and career and gives an exclusive UK television performance of his debut solo single Sign of the Times, while Vicky McClure discusses the nail-biting police drama Line of Duty, in which she appears. Mrs Brown herself, Irish funnyman Brendan O'Carroll, also joins the host alongside comedian Rob Brydon, who talks about The Trip to Spain, his new series with Steve Coogan currently airing on Sky Atlantic.
Cast & Crew
Host
Graham Norton
Musical Guest
Harry Styles
Guest
Brendan O'Carroll
Guest
Rob Brydon
Guest
Vicky McClure
Director
Steve Smith
Executive Producer
Graham Stuart
Series Producer
Jon Magnusson
Entertainment
Comedy
Related News
Peter Capaldi to appear on the Graham Norton Show to discuss his decision to leave Doctor Who
29 Mar
Danny Boyle and Ewan McGregor say they both regret their ten-year falling out
28 Jan
Graham Norton wins Special Recognition prize at National Television Awards
25 Jan
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway wins Best Entertainment Programme at the National Television Awards
25 Jan