Review

by Alison Graham

Matt Perry, a guest star on The Good Wife, drops into its sibling The Good Fight , reprising his role as slimy politician Mike Kresteva. He’s sharking around Diane’s new law firm with some story about combating police brutality, but Diane knows he’s up to something not nearly so altruistic.The Case of the Week involves a woman who wants to secure the return of eggs she sold to a fertility clinic. Sadly for her, just one has survived, but its current whereabouts are swathed in secrecy. And young Maia’s life is still one great big wave of tumult when she learns that someone has hacked her Twitter feed and is assailing a wide-eyed world with filth and nonsense.