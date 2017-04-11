We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

The Good Fight

E4 of 10
S1-E4 Henceforth Known as Property
Premiere

S1-E4 Henceforth Known as Property

Today 9pm - 10:05pm More4
Today, 10pm - 11:05pm More4 +1
Tomorrow, 1am - 2am More4
Tomorrow, 2am - 3am More4 +1
Review

Matt Perry, a guest star on The Good Wife, drops into its sibling The Good Fight, reprising his role as slimy politician Mike Kresteva. He’s sharking around Diane’s new law firm with some story about combating police brutality, but Diane knows he’s up to something not nearly so altruistic.

The Case of the Week involves a woman who wants to secure the return of eggs she sold to a fertility clinic. Sadly for her, just one has survived, but its current whereabouts are swathed in secrecy. And young Maia’s life is still one great big wave of tumult when she learns that someone has hacked her Twitter feed and is assailing a wide-eyed world with filth and nonsense.

Summary

Diane and Lucca represent an ovarian cancer survivor looking to obtain custody of her previously donated embryos. Maia becomes the victim of a fake social media account.

Cast & Crew

Diane Lockhart Christine Baranski
Maia Rindell Rose Leslie
Barbard Kolstad Erica Tazel
Marissa Gold Sarah Steele
Colin Morello Justin Bartha
Lucca Quinn Cush Jumbo
Adrian Boseman Delroy Lindo
Mike Kresteva Matthew Perry
Jay Dipersia Nyambi Nyambi
Alma Hoff Becky Ann Baker
Laura Salano Prema Cruz
Timothy Stanek Peter Gerety
Drama

