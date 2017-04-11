We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
The Good Fight
S1-E4 Henceforth Known as Property
Today 9pm - 10:05pm
More4
Review
by
Alison Graham
Matt Perry, a guest star on The Good Wife, drops into its sibling
The Good Fight
, reprising his role as slimy politician Mike Kresteva. He’s sharking around Diane’s new law firm with some story about combating police brutality, but Diane knows he’s up to something not nearly so altruistic.
The Case of the Week involves a woman who wants to secure the return of eggs she sold to a fertility clinic. Sadly for her, just one has survived, but its current whereabouts are swathed in secrecy. And young Maia’s life is still one great big wave of tumult when she learns that someone has hacked her Twitter feed and is assailing a wide-eyed world with filth and nonsense.
Summary
Diane and Lucca represent an ovarian cancer survivor looking to obtain custody of her previously donated embryos. Maia becomes the victim of a fake social media account.
Cast & Crew
Diane Lockhart
Christine Baranski
Maia Rindell
Rose Leslie
Barbard Kolstad
Erica Tazel
Marissa Gold
Sarah Steele
Colin Morello
Justin Bartha
Lucca Quinn
Cush Jumbo
Adrian Boseman
Delroy Lindo
Mike Kresteva
Matthew Perry
Jay Dipersia
Nyambi Nyambi
Alma Hoff
Becky Ann Baker
Laura Salano
Prema Cruz
Timothy Stanek
Peter Gerety
Drama
