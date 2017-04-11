The World According to Kids

Review

by Kasia Delgado

It’s fascinating hearing children from all parts of Britain talk about their hopes for adulthood. “I want to be a pop star because Beyoncé used to be in a choir and that’s how she became a pop star,” says nine-year-old Jade matter-of-factly as she practises hymns with the Liverpool Cathedral junior choir.



Meanwhile, a primary school boy pipes up and says he’s ready to go to space, although he is aware it might be a bit tricky: “I might get hit by a meteor or I might run out of air.” There is a moving moment as we see Eoin, who has a rare form of dwarfism, start using a wheelchair at the end of a long tiring day on his feet. At first he’s worried he “looks weird”, but then he discovers he can do some quite cool things with four wheels.



