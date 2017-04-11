We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more here

The World According to Kids

S1-E2 Fear & Danger
S1-E2 Fear & Danger

It’s fascinating hearing children from all parts of Britain talk about their hopes for adulthood. “I want to be a pop star because Beyoncé used to be in a choir and that’s how she became a pop star,” says nine-year-old Jade matter-of-factly as she practises hymns with the Liverpool Cathedral junior choir.

Meanwhile, a primary school boy pipes up and says he’s ready to go to space, although he is aware it might be a bit tricky: “I might get hit by a meteor or I might run out of air.” There is a moving moment as we see Eoin, who has a rare form of dwarfism, start using a wheelchair at the end of a long tiring day on his feet. At first he’s worried he “looks weird”, but then he discovers he can do some quite cool things with four wheels.

More children give their thoughts on the world, as the members of a drama class in Gloucester, a choir in Liverpool and a school on the Isle of Mull discuss fear and danger. Nine-year-old Eoin is worried how people will react to him using a wheelchair to help his dwarfism, Jade takes her first independent steps from her Liverpool estate and six-year-old Bruce reveals how he comes up with vivid imaginary adventures.

Narrator Fay Ripley
Director Danny Fildes
Executive Producer Samantha Anstiss
Executive Producer Rachel Arnold
Producer Danny Fildes
Series Director Pamela Gordon
Series Producer Tom Williams
