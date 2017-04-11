We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Cookies perform functions like recognising you each time you visit and delivering advertising messages that are relevant to you. Read more
The World According to Kids
S1-E2 Fear & Danger
Today 8pm - 9pm
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Review
by
Kasia Delgado
It’s fascinating hearing children from all parts of Britain talk about their hopes for adulthood. “I want to be a pop star because Beyoncé used to be in a choir and that’s how she became a pop star,” says nine-year-old Jade matter-of-factly as she practises hymns with the Liverpool Cathedral junior choir.
Meanwhile, a primary school boy pipes up and says he’s ready to go to space, although he is aware it might be a bit tricky: “I might get hit by a meteor or I might run out of air.” There is a moving moment as we see Eoin, who has a rare form of dwarfism, start using a wheelchair at the end of a long tiring day on his feet. At first he’s worried he “looks weird”, but then he discovers he can do some quite cool things with four wheels.
Summary
More children give their thoughts on the world, as the members of a drama class in Gloucester, a choir in Liverpool and a school on the Isle of Mull discuss fear and danger. Nine-year-old Eoin is worried how people will react to him using a wheelchair to help his dwarfism, Jade takes her first independent steps from her Liverpool estate and six-year-old Bruce reveals how he comes up with vivid imaginary adventures.
Cast & Crew
Narrator
Fay Ripley
Director
Danny Fildes
Executive Producer
Samantha Anstiss
Executive Producer
Rachel Arnold
Producer
Danny Fildes
Series Director
Pamela Gordon
Series Producer
Tom Williams
Education
